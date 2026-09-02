Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, wallace & gromit

Wallace & Gromit Come to Life with LEGO's Newest Ideas Set

Clear off some shelf space — LEGO has unveiled a brand-new set: LEGO Ideas Wallace & Gromit

Article Summary LEGO Ideas Wallace & Gromit brings the beloved Aardman duo to brick-built life with a detailed A Close Shave motorbike.

The 1,038-piece Wallace & Gromit set includes poseable figures, moving wheels, and hidden Easter eggs in the seat hatch.

Built for adult fans, the Wallace & Gromit display measures 9 inches tall and packs iconic accessories like crackers and yarn.

LEGO Ideas Wallace & Gromit is available to pre-order now for $99.99 ahead of its October 2026 release.

You know what they say: the dirtier, the better. That's exactly what LEGO is delivering with its brand-new LEGO Ideas set. This time, fans are in for a brand-new adventure as Wallace and Gromit come to life in LEGO form. Wallace & Gromit is one of the most beloved British animation franchises. Created by Nick Park and produced by Aardman Animations, the series follows Wallace, a cheese-loving inventor, and Gromit, his patient dog with a remarkable IQ. The duo has gone on countless crazy adventures over the years through a variety of award-winning films, and now they're coming to LEGO.

This brand-new 1,038-piece set brings Wallace and Gromit to life alongside their iconic retro motorbike from A Close Shave. When fully built, the duo's display will stand 9 inches tall, 9 inches long, and 7 inches wide. The motorbike is packed with detail and features two poseable brick-built figures, moving wheels, and a hidden area containing some fun Wallace & Gromit Easter eggs. LEGO continues to bring amazing fan-designed concepts to life through the LEGO Ideas program, and pre-orders are already available for $99.99, with an October 2026 release.

LEGO Ideas Wallace & Gromit

"It's a great day for an adventure, isn't it, Gromit?" Relax and immerse yourself in the world of Wallace & Gromit with this LEGO® Ideas building set (21371) for adults 18 years old and up. Create a detailed model of the famous duo riding their retro motobike, as seen in the award-winning film, Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave. Pose the pair in different ways, then give the motorbike a push to set the wheels in motion."

"This building kit is inspired by a Fan Designer's idea, which was selected as the Grand Prize entry in the LEGO Ideas '90s Throwback – the Next Chapter' challenge. Full of iconic accessories, including crackers, a yarn ball and diamond in the motorbike seat hatch, the model makes delightful shelf decor in your home or office. Treat your dad, mom or any Wallace & Gromit merch collector with this creative gift idea. The LEGO Builder app enhances your creative experience with 3D digital instructions, progress tracking and zoom features. Set contains 1,038 pieces."

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