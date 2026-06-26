Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

War Goes High-Tech with the G.I. Joe Classified Series Synapse Figure

Hasbro unveiled Axel “Synapse” Soma for the G.I. Joe Classified Series — a high-tech cyberwarfare operative. Pre-order now for $27.99; release window November 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro debuts G.I. Joe Classified Series #211 Axel “Synapse” Soma, a cyber warfare villain with a modern tech-driven edge.

Synapse expands G.I. Joe and Cobra conflict into digital warfare, intelligence control, and neural-network hacking.

The 6-inch G.I. Joe Classified figure includes a mindspike whip, EMP backpack, synaptic claw, alt hand, and weapon.

G.I. Joe fans can pre-order Synapse now for $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse ahead of his November 2026 release.

The Joes are also facing a new kind of threat with the arrival of Axel "Synapse" Soma, a new high-tech battlefield operative entering Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series. Synapse is a cyber warfare specialist who is part hacker, part weapons developer, and occasionally finds himself aligned with Cobra Commander. This dark operative introduces a more modern tech-driven edge to the line, and comes with specialized gear inspired by digital infiltration and advanced combat systems.

Synapse pushes the G.I. Joe Classified Series further into a more tech-heavy storytelling, which helps to expand Cobra's reach into digital warfare and intelligence control. His design feels purpose-built for modern battlefields where information is just as valuable as firepower. Accessories include an array of tactical and cyber-themed equipment, along with interchangeable hands, a backpack, a grappling hook, and a blaster. Synapse is the perfect character to help expand any fan's growing G.I. Joe Classified Series collection. Display this new bad guy with Hasbro's other Cobras, like Mistress Armada and Toxo-Viper. Pre-orders are live at $27.99 through Hasbro Pulse, with a November 2026 release window.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #211, Axel "Synapse" Soma

"New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Axel "Synapse" Soma comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Axel "Synapse" Soma figure contains 6 character-inspired accessory pieces including mindspike whip, EMP Pulse backpack with antenna arm attachment, synaptic claw, alternate hand, and weapon accessory."

"Axel Soma, a Darklonian oligarch and pioneer in cybernetic technology, secretly supplied partisan resistance. On Destro's orders, Mistress Armada led the violent assault that left Synapse for dead. Now allied with Cobra Commander, Synapse's technology hacks into neural networks. He will use whatever methods necessary to get his retribution even if that means raising the dead to crush the living."

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