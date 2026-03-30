Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, warhammer 40k

Warhammer 40K McFarlane Elite Edition Captain Cyrus Revealed

McFarlane Toys enters the war with some brand new 7” scale figures from the legendary world of Warhammer 40000

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils 7" Captain Cyrus action figure from Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War IV.

Highly detailed with Phobos armor, soft goods, and premium paint for collectors and fans alike.

Loaded with accessories: Instigator Bolt Carbine, Chainsword, Bolt Pistol, knife, and alternate head.

Pre-orders open now for $59.99, with an official release date set for late March 2026.

Warhammer 40K is a long-running real-time strategy franchise set in the brutal universe of Warhammer 40,000, known for its blend of large-scale warfare, faction-based storytelling, and tactical depth. The series follows iconic Space Marine Chapters, such as the Blood Ravens, with narrative-driven campaigns and intense battlefield mechanics. The next chapter in the franchise is Dawn of War IV, which will bring the franchise back to its roots, and McFarlane Toys is here for it with a brand new McFarlane Elite Edition figure.

Captain Cyrus is one of the Warhammer 40K's most tactical leaders, and now he is back with a brand new collectible. Designed with detailed Phobos armor and multiple articulation points, this soldier is ready to enter the battle once again with some bloody good detail. This $59.99 McFarlane Elite Edition release is loaded with accessories like an Instigator Bolt Carbine, a Bolt Pistol, the iconic Warhammer Chainsword, and a Combat Knife. They were also sure to add an alternate, unmasked head, a removable Power Pack, a base, and those infamous McFarlane Elite Points. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store with a late March 2026 release date.

Captain Cyrus (Warhammer 40K) – McFarlane Elite Edition

"Each company in a Chapter of Adeptus Astartes falls under the command of a Captain. It is often said that a Space Marine is worth at least ten other soldiers; under the leadership of a Captain, this swells even further, for they coordinate their warriors with deadly precision and inspire their followers to flight with a dedication and the spirit that cannot be instilled by training or discipline alone. The seventh MCFARLANE ELITE EDITION action figure from McFarlane Toys features an incredibly detailed sculpt with soft goods and premium paint applications."

7" scale deluxe Captain Cyrus action figure is based on his look from the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 video game.

Includes alternate head portrait, Instigator Bolt Carbine, Bolt Pistol, Chainsword, Combat Knife, 2 alternate hands, removable Power Pack, base and art card.

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