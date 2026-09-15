Posted in: Collectibles, Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Frosty Frights, Wendy's

Wendy's Gets Haunted as They Debut New 2026 Frosty Frights Toys

Wendy’s annual Halloween tradition continues as a new wave of Frosty Frights arrives with 12 figures to collect

Article Summary Wendy’s 2026 Frosty Frights have arrived in Kids’ Meals, bringing back the spooky Halloween toy tradition.

The 2026 Frosty Frights set includes 12 figures total: six new characters plus six Halloween-themed chase variants.

New Frosty Frights characters include Numb Chuck, E.A.T., Sir Choc-O-Lot, Shiver Wing, Taran Chilla, and Cold Foot.

Wendy’s Frosty Frights will be available from September 14 through November 1, with a mystery 13th toy via Rewards.

Halloween is getting spooky once again at Wendy's as the Frosty Frights return to Kids' Meals for the 2026 Halloween season. Starting September 14, participating Wendy's locations are bringing back the creepy-and-cute collectible figures, giving fans a chance to collect an entire spooky crew of 12 toys. The collection features six main Frosty Frights characters, along with six eerie Halloween-colored variants, making each Kids' Meal a new opportunity to add another figure to the collection. The new characters include Numb Chuck, E.A.T. (Exceptional Alien Treat), Sir Choc-O-Lot, the Delicious, Shiver Wing, Taran Chilla, and Cold Foot.

Each of the six characters also has a special Halloween-themed Chase Variant, bringing the total collection to 12 figures you can acquire. This new 2026 Frosty Frights Kids' Meal will be available from September 14 through November 1, 2026, while supplies last. There will also be a mystery 13th Frosty Frights character coming soon, which will be exclusively available through Wendy's Rewards, so stay tuned. Be sure to check out your local Wendy's today to see if they have arrived. Trick or Treat!

Wendy's 2026 Frosty Frights Are Here!

"Meet the NEW Spooky Squad. 12 NEW Frosty Frights™ figures are now available with every Wendy's Kids' Meal® purchase — six characters and their eerie-sistible variants. They're collectible. They're cute. And they're baaaack."

Numb Chuck – Leaping from the shadows with style and flair, this ninja vanishes into thin air.

E.A.T. (Exceptional Alien Treat) – A curious alien traveler that came from the stars, met many new friends before returning to Mars.

Sir Choc-O-Lot, the Delicious – Once a great knight so brave and admired, till he faced a dragon and was melted by fire.

Shiver Wing – He soars through the sky with a flitter and a flap, then returns to his cave to hang for a nap.

Taran Chilla – This creepy crawler might look like a villain, but loves nothing more than sittin' and chillin'.

Cold Foot – He hides, and he seeks in hills wide and gray, but his giant frosty footprints always give him away.

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