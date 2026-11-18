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Wendy's Unveils New Holiday Box with Four Collectible Knit Hats

Wendy's Holiday Box features four surprise collectible knit hats inspired by Frosty, Biggie, Where's the Beef?, and the iconic Wendy's logo.

Article Summary Wendy's Holiday Box is now at participating U.S. locations with a Dave's Double or nuggets, fries, drink, and mystery hat.

Each Wendy's Holiday Box includes one blind-bag collectible knit hat inspired by Frosty, Biggie, Where's the Beef?, or the logo.

Wendy's also adds Peppermint Frosty Swirl and Peppermint Brownie Frosty Fusion to its festive holiday menu lineup.

The Wendy's Holiday Box starts at $11.99 for a limited time, while $3 Frosty Key Tags return to support adoption.

Wendy's is warming up the holiday season with a nostalgic new promotion that gives fast-food fans another reason to collect! The new Wendy's Holiday Box celebrates the brand's history with festive packaging and four surprise collectible knit hats. Available at participating U.S. locations right now, each Holiday Box includes a choice of Dave's Double or 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nuggets, small fries, a small drink, and one mystery hat. Collectors can hunt for four designs inspired by Frosty, the iconic "Where's the Beef?" slogan, Biggie, and the Wendy's logo.

Each hat comes sealed in a blind bag, making the full set a fun seasonal collecting challenge. The holiday fun does not end there, as Wendy's is also adding some winter fun to the menu with two peppermint-inspired treats: the Peppermint Frosty Swirl and Peppermint Brownie Frosty Fusion. This is another great holiday fast-food drop that fans will not want to miss, so run on over to Wendy's today to figure out what hat you will be rocking this winter. The Wendy's Holiday Box starts at $11.99 and is in restaurants right now for a limited time while supplies last.

Wendy's Unwraps Holiday Nostalgia with New Holiday Box

"Wendy's Holiday Lineup, Unwrapped. The new Holiday Box arrives Nov. 16 at participating restaurants*, complete with a Dave's Double® or 10-piece Chicken Nuggets, small Hot & Crispy Fries, a small soft drink and one of four collectible retro knit hats. Each meal comes with one of four collectible retro knit hats repping "Frosty", "Where's the Beef?", "Biggie" or the signature logo, but which one fans unwrap is a surprise."

Two seasonal treats also join the holiday offerings: Peppermint Frosty Swirl® and Peppermint Brownie Frosty Fusion®. Wendy's $3 Frosty® Key Tags return for another season, benefiting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®. They are also bringing its iconic Solarium back IRL with a limited-time experiential pop-up in New York City's Flatiron District on Nov. 17 and 18, giving fans a place to slow down, take a seat and enjoy quality time and food together.

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