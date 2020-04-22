Wonder Woman 84' Cosbaby Figures from Hot Toys are Adorable

When news broke that Wonder Woman 84' was pushed back it was some sad news. Of course, it is for a great cause so I can't complain there but just like Black Widow, it was a leading lady film I have been dying to see. The first one swept me off my feet so I can't wait to see what the second one does. I am quite excited to see what they do with the story of Cheetah and how she will be tied into the film and what her live action appearance will look like. Wonder Woman 84' might have been postponed but that doesn't stop the collectibles train. Hot Toys has announced 4 new Cosbaby figures that are on their way. Three of which are different variants of the Golden Armor Wonder Woman which seems to be hight produced with the promotion of the film.

I do love this new armored look and we did see plenty of Wonder Woman in her new outfit with the release of her first film. Each figure is very adorable, almost too adorable to be taken seriously. That is the effect Hot Toys Cosbaby line is supposed but they are still packed with cute little details and would look nice on any desk or office. The first one shows off Princess Diana with closed wings and with her helmet off. The next two are the same mold of Princess Diana fully decked out in her new armor but with the wings spread. One of the versions features a special metallic gold paint to really take that look to new heights. The last figure is the classic Wonder Woman outfit with the Lasso of Truth in hand. Each one is cute and would be a nice treat for any fan or collector of the series. Pre-orders are not live just yet but you will be able to find them and more Hot Toys collectibles here.

"The upcoming sequel will arrive almost exactly three years after the original Wonder Woman hit theaters! With the strength of Hercules, the wisdom of Athena, the speed of Mercury and the beauty of Aphrodite, our beloved Amazon princess will show skill in face of her formidable foe during the 1980s!"

"Based on the upcoming release of Wonder Woman 1984, Hot Toys is excited to introduce new collectibles of Wonder Woman in different appearance designs. Features Wonder Woman, Golden Armor Wonder Woman, Golden Armor Wonder Woman (Flying Version), and Golden Armor Wonder Woman (Metallic Gold Version) Cosbaby (S). Each Cosbaby stands approximately 9.5 – 10cm tall with rotatable head."

"Wielding her signature Lasso of Truth, Wonder Woman in the iconic outfit with red bodice and golden tiara is up for fight; Golden Armor Wonder Woman presents her in an all-new and powerful armor with gold colored wings; Flying Version captures her wearing the golden armor and matching helmet with details. In addition, a Metallic Gold Version available only in selected markets has made superior upgrades to the stunning armor in elegant gold chrome."