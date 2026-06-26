Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: dc comics, mafex

Wonder Woman Takes on Superman with New DC Comics MAFEX

MAFEX debuts a brand-new Wonder Woman figure from DC Comics' Superman: For Tomorrow

Article Summary Wonder Woman joins Medicom’s DC Comics MAFEX line with a Superman: For Tomorrow figure inspired by Jim Lee’s art.

The Wonder Woman MAFEX features Amazon armor, red boots, blue skirt, removable tiara, and fabric cape details.

Multiple head sculpts, sword, shield, and dynamic articulation make this Wonder Woman figure ideal for DC displays.

Pre-orders for the Wonder Woman MAFEX are live now for $124.99, with the DC Comics collectible arriving in June 2027.

MAFEX steps into the DC Universe once again as they debut their new Wonder Woman figure from DC Comics, Superman: For Tomorrow. This release will help complete one of the more iconic moments from the DC storyline, as the Princess of Themiscyra takes on the Man of Steel. Inspired by Jim Lee's designs, Diana has been showcased in her iconic Amazonian armor, including her red boots, blue star-patterned skirt, and removable tiara. The figure captures both her beauty and battlefield strength in exceptional detail, with an impressive array of accessories and fabric elements.

MAFEX's new Jim Lee Wonder Woman sculpt balances her elegance and power, making her a perfect solo release or a beautiful addition to your own DC diorama. This figure is a faithful yet enhanced interpretation of a modern Wonder Woman design and will come with multiple head portraits, a removable cape, and her signature sword and shield. Each element is packed with grace and color, and when posed together with Superman, she will surely own the battlefield. Pre-orders are already live for $124.99 with a June 2027 release date.

Superman: For Tomorrow MAFEX No.318 Wonder Woman

"Returning once more to the MAFEX line is none other than the mighty Wonder Woman! Inspired by her appearance in the thought-provoking For Tomorrow comics, this version of the Amazonian Princess incorporates all the bold coloring, exquisite detailing and dynamic articulation points MAFEX is known and builds into a spectacular figure that will allow you to recreate your favorite moments from the comic series!"

"In a world ravished by "The Vanishing" and with Superman considering using the device on himself to find those lost, will Wonder Woman be able to reach the despondant superhero and help him return to his senses? Don your arms and join the Amazonian warrior on a desperate mission when you add this awesome figure to your collection today!"

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