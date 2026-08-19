Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, iron studios, marvel

X-Men's Beast Joins Iron Studios New Avengers: Doomsday Line

Iron Studios continues to prepare for Avengers: Doomsday with even more BDS Art Scale 1/10 statues including X-Men’s Beast

Article Summary Iron Studios expands its Avengers: Doomsday lineup with a new Beast BDS Art Scale 1/10 collectible statue.

Kelsey Grammer’s Hank McCoy returns to the spotlight after The Marvels, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

The 8.9-inch Beast statue features hand-painted detail, textured fur, and a damaged Sentinel hand base.

Avengers: Doomsday Beast pre-orders are live now for $199, with Iron Studios targeting a Q4 2026 release.

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel fans still had plenty of legendary films to choose from, with Blade, Ghost Rider, The Fantastic Four, and, of course, the X-Men. The X-Men have been headlining films for over 20 years, and now they are returning for Avengers: Doomsday. One of these iconic characters is Hank McCoy, a.k.a. Beast, who was played by Kelsey Grammer in X-Men: The Last Stand. Nicholas Hoult took over the portrayal of a younger Hank in the First Class era of films, but Kelsey Grammer would return to portray Hank McCoy in the end credits scene of Marvel Studios' The Marvels.

Beast is now ready to join the X-Men and help save the Multiverse from collapsing in Avengers: Doomsday, and Iron Studios is putting him front and center with a brand-new 1:10-scale statue. Coming in at 8.9 inches tall, this version of Beast is the most comic-book-accurate we have seen on screen, and Iron Studios has brought him to life with hand-painted detail, textured elements, and a sleek, damaged Sentinel hand base. Pre-orders are already live for this new Avengers: Doomsday 1:10-scale Beast statue from Iron Studios for $199, with a Q4 2026 release.

Beast – Avengers: Doomsday – BDS Art Scale 1/10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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