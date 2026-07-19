Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, mega man

X Suits Up with New Ultimate Armor Mega Man X Figure from Hiya Toys

Hiya Toys has revealed a new Exquisite Basic Series Mega Man X series X Ultimate Armor Version action figure

Article Summary Hiya Toys reveals a Mega Man X Ultimate Armor figure in the Exquisite Basic Series, standing 6.1 inches tall.

The Mega Man X Ultimate Armor design features gold trim, purple-black accents, blue armor, and crystal details.

Accessories include swap hands, face plates, removable wings, jet pack, bust piece, and a Nova Strike effect part.

Pre-orders are live for the Mega Man X Ultimate Armor figure at $82.99, with a Q3 2027 release date.

Hiya Toys is back as they unveil their latest Exquisite Basic Series figure from the world of Mega Man X. X returns with his Ultimate Armor in a brand-new 6.1-inch action figure. The Ultimate Armor is one of the most powerful and iconic armors from the Mega Man X games. Created by Dr. Light for X, this armor was designed for front-line combat, giving X the power and protection needed to face some of his strongest enemies. Hiya Toys has captured this legendary design with impressive accuracy.

The figure is based on the original Ultimate Armor design, featuring gold trim along with black and purple detailing. As for accessories, Hiya Toys has made sure Mega Man fans have plenty of display options, including multiple interchangeable hands, alternate face plates, removable wings, a removable jet pack, and a removable bust with an effect piece. Like many of Hiya Toys' Mega Man figures, X Ultimate Armor will feature magnets in his feet, allowing collectors to attach him to metal surfaces for even more dynamic posing possibilities. Pre-orders are already available for the X Ultimate Armor figure for $82.99, with a planned Q3 2027 release date.

Mega Man X series X Ultimate Armor Version Action Figure

"Ultimate Armor Unleashed! Now, X Ultimate Armor Version action figure joins the Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC Series. Since its debut in 1993, Mega Man X has become an unforgettable classic in the hearts of countless players. As a Hunter unit capable of independent thought, X fights on the front line against powerful threats. The Ultimate Armor is X's hidden strongest form, combining the strengths of past armors and powered by an ultimate energy core that unleashes the all-piercing finishing move, Nova Strike."

"This new EXQUISITE BASIC Series X Ultimate Armor Version Action Figure stands 15.5CM tall, faithfully bringing this legendary armor to life based on the original design. The purple-black body pairs with gold trim and blue armor, while energy crystals on top highlight the power of ultimate form."

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