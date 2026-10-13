Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Zabrak Jedi Master Agen Kolar Coming to Star Wars: The Black Series

Hasbro is bringing Agen Kolar to Star Wars: The Black Series — pre-orders begin Oct. 29 at 1 PM ET; available Spring 2027.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a new Star Wars: The Black Series Agen Kolar figure at New York Comic Con 2026.

The Zabrak Jedi Master from Revenge of the Sith returns with detailed sculpting, soft-goods robes, and more.

Star Wars collectors can expect Agen Kolar accessories like a blue lightsaber and swinging FX blade effect.

Pre-orders open October 29 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers, with a Spring 2027 release.

In Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Mace Windu takes it upon himself to confront Chancellor Palpatine. He brings a group of Jedi Masters with him to face this mysterious Sith Lord, including the Zabrak Jedi Master known as Agen Kolar. This Jedi Master served on the Jedi High Council, was a legendary warrior, and participated in the Battle of Geonosis. Despite losing his Padawan during the conflict, Agen Kolar continued to serve the Jedi throughout the Clone Wars.

Unfortunately, he was killed by Sith Lord Darth Sidious during the confrontation involving Mace Windu and the Chancellor. Hasbro is now bringing Agen Kolar back to life with an impressive new Star Wars: The Black Series figure featuring detailed sculpting, soft-goods robes, his signature blue lightsaber, and a swappable blade effect. Pre-orders for this Jedi Master are set to go live on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers on October 29 at 1 PM EST, with an expected Spring 2027 release.

STAR WARS BLACK SERIES AGEN KOLAR

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order October 29 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027). A Zabrak Jedi Master, Agen Kolar was part of the Jedi strike team assembled by Mace Windu to rescue Obi-Wan Kenobi and other hostages taken by the Separatists. The STAR WARS BLACK SERIES line includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy."

"This lets fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This BLACK SERIES STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Agen Kolar from ATTACK OF THE CLONES. Features multiple articulation points for dynamic poseability on your shelf. Pose the figure with the included Lightsaber™ and swinging FX."

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