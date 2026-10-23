Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: God of War, McFarlane Toys

Zeus Brings Wrath to McFarlane Toys with New God of War 7" Figure

McFarlane Toys has unveiled some brand new video game-inspired action figures as they bring the events of God of War to life

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new God of War Zeus 7-inch Gaming Edition figure inspired by the original trilogy.

The God of War Zeus figure captures the King of Olympus with gold armor, white tunic, and a wired soft-goods cape.

Designed with up to 22 points of articulation, the God of War Zeus figure includes lightning effects, base, and art card.

Pre-orders for the God of War Zeus figure are live for $34.99, with a November 2026 release and Walmart availability now.

Before Kratos set foot in the Nine Realms, his journey of vengeance began in ancient Greece, where the gods of Olympus ruled with absolute power. At the top of that hierarchy stood Zeus, the King of the Gods and one of the most formidable enemies Kratos would ever face. Their relationship became the driving force behind the original God of War trilogy, as Kratos sought to kill Zeus for all the harm he had caused. Now, McFarlane Toys is revisiting that legendary conflict with a brand new God of War Gaming Edition Zeus figure!

Inspired by his appearance in the original God of War games, Zeus features his flowing grey beard, gold armor, and classic white Greek tunic. Standing at roughly 7 inches tall, this release features up to 22 points of articulation, giving collectors plenty of options for recreating his godly presence. He also comes equipped with two lightning effects, a display base, and a collectible art card featuring character artwork. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $34.99, and he is set to release in November 2026, or can be found in Walmart Stores now.

Zeus (God of War) 7" Figure McFarlane Gaming Edition

"Your pawn has failed you, Gaia. Perhaps you should have chosen the other one." "Kratos. I'll put an end to this chaos!" "Taking pity on you has been my greatest mistake, Kratos. Just as taking pity on this thing will prove to be your greatest mistake!"

Incredibly detailed 7in scale action figure based on PlayStation's God of War video game

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing, plus a soft goods wired cape

Includes two lightning bolts and base

Included collectible art card with character art

Featured in God of War window box packaging]

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ GOD OF WAR figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!