Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel

Zoey Shows Mattel How It's Done with New KPop Demon Hunters Doll

Mattel is ready to show collectors and fans How It's Done as they finally drop the long-awaited KPop Demon Hunters dolls

Article Summary Mattel finally unveils a new KPop Demon Hunters collectible wave, led by an 11-inch Zoey doll from HUNTR/X.

The KPop Demon Hunters Zoey doll features 11 points of articulation for dynamic poses and display-ready playability.

Zoey’s movie-inspired look includes her “How It’s Done” outfit, norigae charm, sneakers, and Spirit Blades.

Available now at Target, Walmart, and select retailers, the KPop Demon Hunters Zoey doll is priced at $26.99.

Mattel has surprised fans by finally unveiling a new wave of collectibles based on Netflix's hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters. After nearly a year of waiting, fans can now bring home some of their favorite characters, including a highly detailed doll inspired by HUNTR/X member Zoey. Unlike the Singing Doll collection, this release features enhanced articulation, allowing collectors and younger fans to pose Zoey more iconic options. Zoey will stand at 11" tall, and also comes equipped with character-specific accessories, including her signature spirit blades.

Mattel has done an excellent job translating the animated character into doll form, balancing playability with collector-friendly details. The figure is packaged in a window box that showcases both the doll and her accessories, making it an attractive addition to any KPop Demon Hunters collection. The Zoey Doll is available now through select retailers, including major stores such as Target and Walmart. Demand has already been strong, with many retailers' reports already showing very, very limited availability. Fans can currently pick up the figure for $26.99 while supplies last.

Mattel – KPop Demon Hunters Zoey Doll

"KPop Demon Hunters comes to life with a showstopping Zoey from HUNTR/X doll. The youngest member of the group raps her heart out in her "How It's Done" performance 'fit. Fierce true-to-movie details like Zoey's signature up-do, crop top, bright baggy pants and sneakers are accessorized with an arm band, sculpted belt details, her norigae charm and her formidable Spirit Blades. With 11 posable joints, Zoey doll is ready to slay the stage."

Hunt demons in style with the KPop Demon Hunters Zoey Fashion Doll from the beloved HUNTR/X girl group.

Zoey doll dazzles in a coordinated stage ensemble to HUNTR/X's opening song, "How It's Done." Complete with her Spirit Blades accessory.

As seen on stage, Zoey doll wears a crop top, bright baggy pants and sneakers, accessorized with an armband, sculpted belt details and a norigae charm.

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