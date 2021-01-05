Over 100,000 Orders For Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic Comic

 Star Wars: The High Republic  novelist writer Charles Soule tweeted the following "We told you Star Wars: The High Republic was big. We warned you. Told you to prepare, any way you could (pre-ordering is always a good plan, but you do you)… Tomorrow, it's here. And now you know. Light, Quest, Trials. It's going to be one hell of a ride."

Credit: Marvel Comics

Tomorrow, Marvel Comics publishes Star Wars: The High Republic #1 and Bleeding Cool has learned that orders for the comic topped 100,000, far higher than Marvel was expecting. The first issue is likely to go to a second and third printing, fast. and the collection will only be published for bookstores in the summer.

Credit: Marvel Comics

Despite the high print run, copies of the standard cover have already been selling copies on eBay for $16,

Credit: Marvel Comics

But copies of a 600-issue limited variant cover by Paolo Villanelli, sold by Comic Book Exclusives for $80 for two covers, have sold individually on eBay for up to $300 for the virgin version and $200 for the trade livery version.

Credit: Marvel Comics

While copies of the similarly-limited Aaron Kuder cover from Comic Mint which sold for $30, has now sold copies on eBay for $230.

Credit: Marvel Comics

And the 1:25 cover by Sway has sold on eBay for $200. If you wanted a copy, I hopoe you pre-ordered from your comic book store.

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1
MARVEL COMICS
NOV200587
(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto
BEFORE THE SKYWALKER SAGA! THE GOLDEN AGE OF THE JEDI!
A new era of STAR WARS storytelling begins. It is centuries before the SKYWALKER SAGA. The JEDI are at their height, protecting the galaxy as REPUBLIC pioneers push out into new territories. As the Frontier prepares for the dedication of majestic STARLIGHT BEACON, PADAWAN KEEVE TRENNIS faces the ultimate choice – will she complete her Jedi Trials or rescue the innocent from disaster? New Jedi! New ships! New evils to fight! Rated T In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99

