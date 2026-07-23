Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Denis Kitchen, sdcc

12 Minutes Of Denis Kitchen's Oddly Compelling Life Makes SDCC Debut

Twelve minutes of Denis Kitchen's Oddly Compelling life makes its San Diego Comic-Con documentary debut on Saturday

Article Summary Denis Kitchen documentary Oddly Compelling debuts 12 minutes of footage Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Denis Kitchen panel features Kim Munson, Karen Green, Danny Fingeroth, Rob Salkowitz, and Michael Dooley.

Oddly Compelling traces Denis Kitchen from underground cartoonist to Kitchen Sink Press founder and CBLDF advocate.

Producers say the Denis Kitchen docuseries explores his comics legacy and targets a major streamer or TV network.

Approximately twelve minutes of footage from the upcoming documentary series Oddly Compelling: The Life of Denis Kitchen will receive its first public screening during An Oddly Compelling Conversation About… Denis Kitchen panel taking place this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Room 26AB at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel brings together comics historians and journalists, including Kim Munson, Karen Green, Danny Fingeroth, Rob Salkowitz, and Michael Dooley, for a wide-ranging discussion of Kitchen's career and influence on comics and popular culture. While Denis Kitchen himself will appear today on the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund panel.

Denis Kitchen is an influential American underground cartoonist, publisher, author, art agent, and comics advocate, best known as the founder of Kitchen Sink Press in 1970, an artists' cooperative, and the Comic Book Legal Defence Fund. Kitchen Sink operated for about 30 years, later merging with Tundra Publishing in the 1990s before closing in 1999. Kitchen later launched smaller ventures, including Denis Kitchen Publishing Co. and the Kitchen Sink Books imprint with Dark Horse Comics. In 1986, after a comic shop manager was prosecuted for selling material published by Kitchen Sink Press, Kitchen helped fund the defence and founded the non-profit CBLDF in 1990 to protect First Amendment rights in comics. He served as its president until 2004. He still runs the Denis Kitchen Art Agency, representing original comic art sales for estates like Will Eisner, Harvey Kurtzman, and Al Capp, among others. In 2010, he published his own book, The Oddly Compelling Art of Denis Kitchen, combining his artwork with autobiography. And now it is the basis for a new documentary.

The exclusive footage offers attendees an early look at the life, career and lasting cultural influence of Denis Kitchen, the pioneering cartoonist, publisher and founder of Kitchen Sink Press. Kitchen played a defining role in the underground comix movement, working alongside and championing creators including Robert Crumb, Harvey Kurtzman, Will Eisner and Art Spiegelman. The planned docu-series traces Kitchen's evolution from counterculture cartoonist to independent publishing visionary, free-speech advocate and steward of some of the most influential work in American comics. It also explores how the underground comix movement permanently reshaped visual storytelling, influencing generations of creators working in comics, film and television.

"This is the first opportunity we've had to show an extended section of the project to a Comic-Con audience," said producer Soren Christiansen. "Denis's story belongs in a room filled with people who understand the history, rebellion and creative freedom that comics can represent. We're excited to see how the audience responds."

Veteran television producer and former Discovery Networks production executive Karen Kraft recently joined the project as Executive Producer. Her credits include the Travel Channel special Marvel Superheroes' Guide to New York City featuring Stan Lee, Discovery International's World Heritage Series and Animal Planet's Wildfire Rescue.

"The opportunity to introduce this project to a San Diego Comic-Con audience is especially meaningful," Kraft said. "Denis helped prove that independent comics could be provocative, personal, commercially viable and culturally important. The footage gives viewers an early sense of both the extraordinary history he lived and the remarkable group of artists whose work he championed." The production team continues to develop Oddly Compelling as a multi-episode documentary series intended for distribution through a major streaming platform or television network.

An Oddly Compelling Conversation About… Denis Kitchen – Saturday 11:30 a.m. Room 26AB

As a publisher, cartoonist, author, curator, and founder of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, Denis Kitchen's career has spanned decades from the underground comix of the 1960s to the present, working with legends like R. Crumb, Will Eisner, Harvey Kurtzman, and Trina Robbins along the way. This panel brings together contributors to Conversations with Denis Kitchen, published by the University Press of Mississippi, with Kitchen's friends and colleagues who have known him for decades. Karen Green (Columbia University), Danny Fingeroth (Superman on the Couch), Rob Salkowitz (University of Washington), and Michael Dooley (Pasadena's Art Center College of Design) join Conversations editor Kim Munson (Comic Art in Museums) for a discussion of Kitchen's enduring commitment to creative freedom, his battles against censorship, his recent projects in curation and art, underground comix, and his relationship with Will Eisner. A special clip from the new documentary Oddly Compelling: The Denis Kitchen Story will be shown.

As a publisher, cartoonist, author, curator, and founder of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, Denis Kitchen's career has spanned decades from the underground comix of the 1960s to the present, working with legends like R. Crumb, Will Eisner, Harvey Kurtzman, and Trina Robbins along the way. This panel brings together contributors to Conversations with Denis Kitchen, published by the University Press of Mississippi, with Kitchen's friends and colleagues who have known him for decades. (Columbia University), (Superman on the Couch), (University of Washington), and (Pasadena's Art Center College of Design) join Conversations editor (Comic Art in Museums) for a discussion of Kitchen's enduring commitment to creative freedom, his battles against censorship, his recent projects in curation and art, underground comix, and his relationship with Will Eisner. A special clip from the new documentary Oddly Compelling: The Denis Kitchen Story will be shown. Trials and Triumphs: 40 Years of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund – Thursday Noon – 1 pm Room 11

Forty years ago, the comics community joined together to reverse the conviction of a comic shop manager in Illinois for selling books now considered classics. As the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund prepares for yet another trial, interim director Jeff Trexler, underground comics legend and CBLDF founder Denis Kitchen, former DC Comics publisher and CBLDF board member Paul Levitz, attorney and former CBLDF board member Louise Nemschoff, and current CBLDF board members Bob Wayne (former VP, DC Comics) and Dale Cendali (partner, Kirkland and Ellis), and others look at the cases the CBLDF has handled since its founding and the central role of comic art in making its work possible.

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