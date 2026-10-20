Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cartoon museum, london

12-Year-Old Esther Harrison Wins The Young Comics Maestro 2026 Award

12-Year-Old Esther Harrison Wins The Young Comics Maestro 2026 Award from London's Cartoon Museum

London's Cartoon Museum has named the winner of this year's Young Comics Maestro competition, Esther Harrison, aged twelve and the creator of a three-page comic, Spirits of Yonder Forest. As a result of the award, Esther Harrison wins £200, and her pages will be on display at The Cartoon Museum from the end of October. You can also see them on the Cartoon Museum website. The runners-up are Charlie Bilbie, 16, for Where's the Lizard, Collin? and Elliot van den Hoed, 13, for Me vs Cat. They each receive £50. There were 25 entries this year, and the standard was high enough that the judges spent some time arguing about it. Those judges were Steve Marchant, Holly Burrows (The Cartoon Museum), Laura Bentley (The Phoenix), Matt Baxter (Baxter & Bailey), Hannah Berry, Mark Stafford, and Patrice Aggs. The prize money comes from the legacy of Alison Brown, the Cartoon Museum's front-of-house manager who died in 2021. Here is the winning entry and the two runners-up.

Esther Harrison's Spirits of Yonder Forest

Charlie Bilbie's Where's the Lizard, Collin

Elliot van den Hoed's Me vs Cat

The Cartoon Museum is Britain's only museum dedicated to cartoons, caricatures, comic strips and animation, located at 63 Wells Street, Fitzrovia, London W1A 3AE, opposite Oxford Street from Gosh Comics. The museum holds a large collection of original British cartoon and comic art, thousands of drawings and prints, plus a substantial library of books and comics. Displays cover everything from 18th-century satirical prints such as Hogarth, Gillray and others, through classic newspaper cartoons, Beano/Dandy era work, modern graphic novels and contemporary artists as well as the Sp[itting Image puppet of Roy Hattersley. The museum runs workshops, school programmes and competitions, including the Young Comics Maestro Award.

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