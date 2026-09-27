Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: captain america, crossover, doctor doom, star wars

14 Marvel Comics January 2027 Solicits, Frankensteined

A few Marvel Comics January 2027 solicits and solicitations have escaped early, from Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles to Armageddon aftermath

Article Summary Marvel Comics January 2027 Solicits Frankensteined teases Captain America, Spider-Man, X-Men and Iron Man chaos.

Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 brings A New Hope to Earth-616, launching Marvel and Lucasfilm's first crossover.

Doom dominates January 2027 with Doomquest, Challenges of Doom: Magneto, and Black Panther/Namor: Doomed.

Incursions erupt across the multiverse with X-Men '92, Avengers: Incursions, Marvel Zombies and Miles Morales.

A few Marvel Comics January 2027 solicits and solicitations have escaped early, from Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 by Kevin Smith and David Marquez as the events of A New Hope unfold on Earth-616. And it looks like Captain America is looking at someone rewriting history again… Zemo? Skull? MODOK?

CAPTAIN AMERICA #19

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Ton Lima

One of Captain America's greatest villains has rewritten history and changed the world as we know it. Now, Steve, along with Tony Stark and the child clone of Doctor Doom, must navigate that world and figure out how to set things right–before it's too late. $4.99 Jan 06, 2027

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1007

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Ed McGuinness

RHI NO MORE? The RHINO returns. But is Aleksei rehabilitated? Not so easy to shake off the gray hide of a super criminal, so says Damage Control. Now Spider-Man…and all of NYC…is caught in the middle! $4.99 Jan 06, 2027

UNCANNY X-MEN #41

(W) Gail Simone (A) Juan Frigeri

The incredibly powerful and endlessly malevolent SARAH GAUNT returns to target the New Mutants to persuade them to join her efforts to replace Xavier's legacy…and if they refuse, she wants them DEAD. Only Nightcrawler stands between the students and her claws of Somber Steel…and this time, she's not alone! $4.99 Jan 06, 2027

IRON MAN #14

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Carmen Carnero

THE INCARCERATED IRON MAN, PART 2 OF 4! TONY STARK is alone in the Vault…even when surrounded by some of his greatest foes! The very same foes he captured and locked up. So, of course, they are going to talk it out and work on their issues, right? NOPE, ITS TIME FOR A PRISON-YARD BRAWL! Can Tony survive without his armor? Even issues: TONY STARK. Odd issues: WAR MACHINES. All culminating in IRON MAN #700 in APRIL when a NEW IRON AGE is forged! $4.99 Jan 06, 2027

X-MEN '92: INCURSIONS #1

(W) Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost (A) Salva Espin

Cover A by Luciano Vecchio

Cover B by Luciano Vecchio (Mirror)

X-Men '92 Vs. X-Men: Evolution! The X-Men of the 90's must save their world! But can they do so when it means destroying another world in the process? Especially one filled with younger versions of themselves who still have hope for Xavier's dream? $4.99 Jan 06, 2027

WOLVERINE #31

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Martín Cóccolo

FERAL FURY! WOLVERINE has gone FERAL! Blood and death lies in his wake, but with the help of an UNEXPECTED ALLY, there might be a way out. RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. $4.99 Jan 06, 2027

DOOMQUEST #7

(W) Ryan North (A) Francesco Mobili

Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers — they've all caught up with Doom. But Doom has experience — and knowledge — from his leaping through time that they don't have. When Reed Richards appears before Doom — possessing the body of Julius Caesar at the height of his powers — he is unafraid. But the fight quickly spills beyond even the borders of the Roman Empire as the heroes chase Doom throughout history… with Doom always being one step ahead. The heroes are thus forced to make a desperate choice…and time will never be the same again. $4.99 Jan 06, 2027

THE AMAZING VENOM #5

(W) Jordan Morris (A) Luke Ross

THE TEAM-UP BRINGS THE DREAM UP! To save Passenger, Boomerang brings together a ramshackle crew including… the Amazing Venom?! How the heck does that work? Find out as Spider-Man's archenemy (we are talking about Boomerang, obviously) tries to turn over a new leaf! $4.99 Jan 06, 2027

MARVEL ZOMBIES: WAR ZONE #5

(W) Tom Waltz (A) Jamie Infante

ONLY THE WORTHY CAN SURVIVE! PUNISHER and LUKE CAGE make their final stand against GORGON and his ZOMBIE HORDE as the fate of Manhattan and the remaining survivors hangs in the balance! But when ZOMBIE THOR enters the fray, will their combined efforts be enough to turn the tides and stop the HUNGER from spreading? Find out in this ELECTRIC final showdown!!! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. $4.99 Jan 06, 2027

BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED #5

(W) Ethan S. Parker & Griffin Sheridan (A) Stefano Nesi

THE KINGKILLER TRIUMPHANT! The true threat to Wakanda, Atlantis and Hell stands revealed, but the alliance between Namor and Black Panther has been totally shattered. Only one king is going to survive, and Doom will stop at nothing to make sure it's him! $4.99 Jan 06, 2027

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: MAGNETO #1

(W) Al Ewing (A) Annalisa Borgo

No one, alive or dead, can match the might of DOCTOR DOOM! Victor Von Doom stands apart from them all, particularly as pertains to power — who else can wield so adeptly the very forces of our universe at the level of atoms and electrons? Well… there may be one. The Master of Magnetism, great foe and ally of the X-Men, mutant leader standing tall astride a world that thrums with metallic promise: MAGNETO! $4.99 Jan 06, 2027

STAR WARS/MARVEL: HOPE ASSEMBLES #1

(W) Kevin Smith (A) David Marquez

THE BIGGEST CROSSOVER OF THE CENTURY!!! A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY is headed to the "World Outside Your Window." To celebrate the 50th anniversary of STAR WARS, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing present STAR WARS/MARVEL: HOPE ASSEMBLES, the first-ever crossover between the two legendary franchises. Written by KEVIN SMITH and drawn by DAVID MARQUEZ, the five-issue limited series brings together heroes and villains from both universes as the AVENGERS, SPIDER-MAN, LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA, HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER, DOCTOR DOOM and more collide in an epic adventure. After a reality-shattering spell causes the events of A NEW HOPE to unfold on EARTH-616, two iconic universes meet on the page for the very first time. $5.99 Jan 13, 2027

AVENGERS: INCURSIONS #1

(W) Al Ewing (A) Fran Mariscal Mancilla

Cover A by Francesco Mobili

Cover B by Francesco Mobili (Mirror)

Marvel's best vs. Marvel's worst! Two Earths face off against each other for survival! One is an Earth where the early days of the Marvel Universe never ended, where the Avengers are still the founding lineup, where Spider-Man is still a high schooler. The other is an Earth ruled by Thanos and the monstrous villains of the Cabal. It's the ultimate heroes vs. the ultimate villains! Can these Avengers defeat a group of foes at the heart of Secret Wars, or were they always doomed from the start? $4.99 Jan 20, 2027

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #6

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Pete Woods

SPIDEY UNDER SEIGE! A mysterious assassin strikes across Brooklyn! MILES MORALES springs into action to put a stop to the violent spree… but finds his ex STARLING and uncle Aaron Davis, A.K.A. THE PROWLER in his way! $4.99 Jan 20, 2027

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