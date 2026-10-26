Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: captain america, iron man, midnight, X-Men United

15 Official Marvel Comics February 2027 Solicits, Frankensteined

15 Official Marvel Comics February 2027 Solicits, Frankensteined for your pleasure. They're live, they're live!!!!

Article Summary 15 Official Marvel Comics February 2027 solicits spotlight X-Men #45, Captain America #20, Wolverine #32 and more.

Major February 2027 Marvel Comics launches include Magneto: End of Days #1, Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1 and Spider-Man: Noir #1.

Spider-Man fans get Amazing Spider-Man #1009, Midnight Spider-Man #5 and a surprise Venom twist in the Noir universe.

Marvel Comics February 2027 solicits also feature X-Men United #11, X-Men: Regulators #1 and the Midnight Universe line.

The Amazing Spider-Man #1009 with Rhino versus Tombstone, X-Men #45 featuring Grievance, Magneto: End of Days #1 by Brian Michael Bendis and Andrea Sorrentino, Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1, and Spider-Man: Noir #1 with Venom entering the Noir universe, as well as the Midnight Universe books, all titles from Marvel Comics scheduled for February 2027… and that's not including Spider-Man: Long Way Home #5, which is currently three months late, And yes, including the X-Men United #11 that no one saw coming…

X-Men #45

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Netho Diaz, Victor Olazaba, Arthur Hesli

Sabotage! As Revelation and the X-Men try to help the mutants of District X, they find themselves challenged for leadership as Grievance strikes! Who is this terrifying new mutant, and to what lengths will he go to get his revenge? 32 pgs • $4.99, 3rd of February 2027

Captain America #20

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Ton Lima

In a dystopian future engineered by one of his greatest foes, Captain America fights to fix the timeline alongside Tony Stark and the child clone of Doctor Doom. But Steve's oldest friends no longer trust him in this time, and his enemies are closing in… 32 pgs • $4.99, 3rd of February 2027

Marc Spector: Moon Knight #13

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Dev Pramanik

Moon Knight and Hunter's Moon attend a party hosted by the criminal syndicate, Agence Byzantine. Anything can happen, but one thing's for certain: It'll be a night to remember! Formal dress required! 32 pgs • $4.99, 3rd of February 2027

Wolverine #32

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Julius Ohta

The trail to truth is blazed with blood! Logan reunites with… Victor Creed?! With Wolverine off the leash in his Feral form — brace for bloodshed! 32 pgs • $4.99, 3rd of February 2027

Iron Man #16

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Carmen Carnero

The Incarcerated Iron Man, Part 3 of 4! Love is in the air… literally! Tony falls under Moonstone's spell and takes a journey down memory lover's lane! 32 pgs • $4.99, 3rd of February 2027

Wade Wilson: Deadpool #13

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Geoff Shaw

Curse of the Sea Hag! Avast, ye landlubbers… and attend this tale of Deadpool and Blind Al! After one of Al's predictions hits close to that gross squishy part of his body Wade calls a heart, Merc for Hire heads to the sea on a mission to save missing children… but what lies beneath the waves may be more than either of them can handle! 32 pgs • $4.99, 3rd of February 2027

X-Men United #11

(W) Evan Narcisse Eve L. Ewing (A) Ruairí Coleman

The events of DNX have inflamed anti-mutant prejudice to an all-time high! As Justina LaGuardia's psychological warfare threatens to destroy Emma Frost's sanity, Daredevil and the X-Men fight to prove the innocence of New York City's most vulnerable mutants before it's too late. 32 pgs • $4.99, 3rd of February 2027

The Amazing Spider-Man #1009

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Ed McGuinness

Rhino's rage! Rhino's unstoppable force vs. Tombstone's immovable object. What happens if Spider-Man is caught in between? 32 pgs • $4.99, 3rd of February 2027

Magneto: End of Days #1

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Andrea Sorrentino

An all-new, lavishly illustrated look at the life of one of the most popular and controversial characters in the history of comics… Magneto. His expansive story told from a fresh illuminating perspective. X-Men collaborators Brian Michael Bendis and Andrea Sorrentino reunite with Eisner-winning colorist Dave Stewart for this unique look at an explosive life of contradictions that has defined huge parts of the entire Marvel Universe. Issue #1 takes us to the near future where the choices Magneto has made play out in very surprising ways. That means X-Men guest stars galore! Magneto will be featured in the blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday film, and this series will give new and old readers a chance to dive into the character's powerful legacy. 32 pgs • $4.99, 3rd of February 2027

Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1

(W)Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Nic Klein

The final battle to stop the corruption of the Marvel Universe starts here!!! As Manhattan falls to an army of twisted monsters and the Baxter Building becomes the heart of a nightmare, the Infernal Hulk unveils his fallen Avengers and a plan that could transform all life on Earth. But a new Gray Hulk enters the war with no grand mission and no noble cause. He's here for one thing: to smash the Infernal Hulk into the ground. And before the battle ends, a shocking face from Bruce Banner's past returns. 32 pgs • $4.99, 3rd of February 2027

X-Men: Regulators #1

(W) Mikki Kendall (A) Georges Jeanty

From their debut in the pages of last year's comes an all-new Regulators adventure from writer Mikki Kendall and artist Georges Jeanty. Over a century ago, in a dark hour for mutantkind, the mutates of that time found safety at Haven House. But a new threat — in an alluring guise — has emerged in the bayou, and her machinations will spell disaster in X-Men: Regulators. 32 pgs • $4.99, 3rd of February 2027

Spider-Man: Noir #1

(W) Alex Segura (A) Farid Karami

Venom joins the Noir Universe! Just as life seems to be going Peter Parker's way, a new foe threatens to engulf him in total darkness — literally! As he untangles the mystery of what happened to his new girlfriend's ex-boyfriend (it's fine, we're fine, everything's fine), Peter will have to choose between the allure of infinite power or catching a murderer… and his choice may cost him everything. 32 pgs • $4.99, 10th of February 2027

Midnight Spider-Man #5

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) ScieTronc

Covers: Marcelo Ferreira Midnight Bloodbath, Peach Momoko Midnight Special, TBD Artist Midnight Horror Homage, Benjamin Su Midnight Gallery (1:25)

Oscorp's second generation monstrosity is loose, and its first prey is Spider-Man. Meanwhile, the mutation that created Spider-Man has spread to a new host… with shocking results. 32 pgs • $4.99, 3rd of February 2027

Midnight Fantastic Four #5

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Marcelo Ferreira

Covers: Kev Walker

The changes to the Four's physiologies continue. Everyone is looking to Reed for answers and tensions rise the longer he can't produce them. Meanwhile, a new threat stalks the woods surrounding Storm Systems HQ. 32 pgs • $4.99, 10th of February 2027

Midnight X-Men #5

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Matteo Buffagni

Covers: Dike Ruan

Ronin meets Reaver. An infernal compact made in Hell. Scores will be settled, but the Peace Must Hold! 32 pgs • $4.99, 17th of February 2027

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