Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000 ad, judge dredd, london

2000 AD and Judge Dredd 50th Anniversary Weekend in London in March 2027

The London event is described as a follow-up to the comic's 40th-anniversary gathering. It will include programming, signings, exclusive merchandise, and appearances by writers, artists, and editors from across the title's history. Specific guest names have not yet been released. Current 2000 AD subscribers will receive a unique code by email on the 27th October, allowing them to buy a limited number of early-bird tickets (maximum two per code) starting at 6pm on the 29th October. General tickets go on sale at 6pm on the 5th of November. Remember, remember.

Jason Kingsley CBE, CEO and co-founder of Rebellion said: "We are delighted to be celebrating 50 years of the galaxy's greatest comic. We have been the custodians of this cherished British cultural icon for over half of its life, which means a great deal to us. Not only is this a celebration of 2000 AD's past but we are very much looking toward to marking our way into the future, telling more incredible stories that will delight audiences both existing and new. We cannot wait to see you there!" Matt Smith, the editor of 2000 AD for the last 26 years, said: "It's only natural that the comic with the thermonuclear impact would have a lasting legacy – and 2000 AD is still thrilling readers fifty years since its launch. It's an incredible achievement for a weekly British sci-fi anthology to still be here five decades on, and a testament to the strength and timeless quality of the stories from an amazing roster of talent. Such a milestone demands a celebration to match – and I hope loyal Squaxx will come join the droids for this galactic event!"

2000AD launched in 1977 under founding editor and writer Pat Mills. Its best-known character, Judge Dredd (created by John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra), has appeared in two feature films and become a lasting pop-culture reference. 2000 AD has also been an early home for creators including Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, Brian Bolland, Grant Morrison, Garth Ennis, and Mark Millar. Rebellion has published the title for more than half of its run.