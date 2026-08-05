Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD, Solicits | Tagged: Compact, judge dredd

2000 AD Launches Its Judge Dredd: Compact Crimes Line In 2027

2000 AD Launches Its Judge Dredd: Compact Crimes Line In 2027 For His Fiftieth Anniversary

Article Summary Judge Dredd Compact Crimes launches in January 2027, kicking off a monthly compact-format line for 2000 AD’s 50th anniversary.

The Judge Dredd Compact series will collect the original black-and-white 2000 AD strips in order, starting with his earliest cases.

Each Judge Dredd Compact Crimes volume is priced at £9.99/$12.99, designed as an accessible entry point for new readers.

Volume 1 features classic Judge Dredd stories by John Wagner, Pat Mills, Brian Bolland, Mick McMahon, Ian Gibson and more.

Bleeding Cool has mentioned this a few times before, that 2000 AD/Rebellion are taking the Compact Comics collection dimensions and applying it to their own Judge Dredd comics for the 50th anniversary of both Judge Dredd and 2000 AD next year. But rather than include classic complete storylines as DC Comics and other publishers have done, instead they are going to collect all the Judge Dredd black-and-white strips from 2000 AD…

Steve Morris tells us, "Massive news about a compact format! We're cutting the Law down to size with Judge Dredd: Compact Crimes, a new range which collects the original run of Judge Dredd in compact format! Beginning with volume one in January 2027, we'll be publishing a new volume every single month across 2027 and beyond – and the price is only £9.99 ($12.99) for each edition! This is an astounding new way to get into reading Judge Dredd for the very first time, starting with stories from John Wagner, Carlos Ezquerra, Mick McMahon, Brian Bolland and many more!"

"Collecting every case in order from almost five decades of 2000 AD, Compact Crimes will bring readers the groundbreaking classics that have made Judge Dredd a global name! Judge Dredd: Compact Crimes Vol.1 will be available on 26 January from all good book and comic book stores, as well as from online retailers and digitally from 2000 AD's webshop and app. "CUTTING CRIME DOWN TO SIZE! No crime is too small, no punishment too big — as the classic cases of Judge Dredd come in a brand new series with a brand new format! Judge Dredd: Compact Crimes collects the bestselling adventures of the ultimate lawman of the future in the popular compact format, bringing the best of British comics to a whole new audience. Launching on 26 January, this is the ideal place to start your Judge Dredd library — from the beginning, starting with his very first cases! The series' new-reader-friendly format brings this bestselling evergreen series to a brand new 210×148mm (8¼ × 5⅞ in) trim format of trade paperback novels, priced at £9.99 in the UK and $12.99 in the USA. "For fifty years, the zero-tolerance cop has been delivering justice on the dangerous streets of the future-shocked metropolis Mega-City One. Released to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Judge Dredd and his home, the cult sci-fi weekly comic 2000 AD, volume one kickstarts the new Compact Crimes series in a shelf-friendly format, with a price point that's perfect for introducing new readers to UK's most successful comics character. As well as stories by Pat Mills (Marshal Law) and John Wagner (Star Wars: Boba Fett), the first volume features artwork from British comics royalty, including Brian Bolland (Batman: The Killing Joke), Mick McMahon (The Last American), Ian Gibson (Halo Jones) and more. "In February 2027, 2000 AD will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a series of special events and publications highlighting the legacy and impact of five decades of groundbreaking comics, which have helped fundamentally change comic book and world culture. Appearing in the second issue of 2000 AD in 1977, Judge Dredd soon became its biggest character, leading to two major feature film adaptations as well as countless comics sold across the globe."

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