Posted in: Archie, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Solicits, Tokyopop, Valiant | Tagged: Alien Books, Amphibia, archie, beyonce, Black Hammer/Lands Unknown, CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, East Side Saints, fcbd, Fourth Wing, free comic book day, Hello Darkness, Hilo and Barbie Manga, hulk, kodansha, lady gaga, my little pony, Newmen, night librarian, rob liefeld, siktc, something is killing the children, sonic, sonic the hedgehog, Star Catcher, taylor swift, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt, Vile Wrecked and Rotten, Who HQ Illustrated, Worm

25 Official Titles For Comics Giveaway Day/Free Comic Book Day 2027

25 Titles For Comics Giveaway Day 2027 with Sonic, Turtles, Something is Killing the Children, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and more

Article Summary Comics Giveaway Day 2027 lands May 1 with 25 official titles, running alongside Free Comic Book Day after industry upheaval.

Highlights include Sonic, TMNT, Hulk, Something Is Killing the Children, Archie, Black Hammer, Worm and My Little Pony.

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé feature in a Who HQ Illustrated sampler spotlighting major music icons.

Also on deck: Fourth Wing, Amphibia, Barbie Manga, Dungeons & Dragons, Hilo, Night Librarian and Rob Liefeld’s Newmen.

Comics Giveaway Day was set up by Penguin Random House's comic book distribution wing after Diamond's bankruptcy, Universal Distribution buying the Free Comic Book Day brand, and only Lunar wanting to play ball. So now both are happening again on Saturday, the 1st of May, 2027. CGD has twenty-five confirmed titles, and here they all are. Including Rob Liefeld's Newmen, Sonic the Hedgehog: The Road to #100, Turtles, Night Librarian, Vile, Wrecked, and Rotten, Who HQ Illustrated, Something is Killing the Children, Hello Darkness, Black Hammer/Lands Unknown, Alien Books, Worm, My Little Pony, East Side Saints, Kodansha, Hulk, Archie, Hilo and Barbie Manga, Amphibia, Star Catcher and Fourth Wing….

Marvel Comics

Hulk #1

(W) Chris Condon (A/C) Alessandro Cappuccio

HULK'S NEXT AGE BEGINS IN THE SHADOW OF INFERNAL HULK!

Bruce Banner is left with the curse he's spent his life trying to escape… and he's done running.

UNTHINKABLE FREEDOM. AN UNHOLY PRICE.

An impossible temptation promises a permanent cure, placing Banner's salvation within reach, but bringing his final damnation one step closer.

LURKING IN THE SHADOWS, A NEW MONSTER RISES.

Banner's desperate hunt for a cure will reveal how much he'll sacrifice to bury the Hulk forever.

Dark Horse Comics

Dungeons & Dragons / He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #1

(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Federica Mancin

In Dungeons & Dragons: Warduke ascends to the kingdom of the Cloud Giants! Can their humongous citadel in the sky withstand the fearsome might of Oerth's most infamous mercenary?

In He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: In "Save the Cat," Orko and Cringer set out to tackle some of Cringer's many fears — and one of Skeletor's Evil Warriors uses the opportunity to make some trouble!

Black Hammer / Lands Unknown #1

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Raúl Allén, Mark Buckingham (CA) Raúl Allén (W/A) Ben Stenbeck

Coming to a comic shop near you…

One hundred years in the future, superheroes are long forgotten — until detective Becky Tan learns of a mysteriously forgotten group of heroes. Now she must uncover what happened to them, why their story was erased, and how it connects to the original heroes of Black Hammer.

Boom Studios

Something Is Killing the Children – Masks of Slaughter #1

EVERY MASK HAS A STORY.

This is one Comics Giveaway Day offering that longtime SIKTC fans won't want to miss! The Order of St. George is steeped in ritual, with none more important than the trials a young hunter must face to determine the color of mask they will wear. In the lead-up to the long-awaited new series SIKTC: Silver, take a deep dive into the lore of the monster-hunting organization that Erica Slaughter once belonged to — and the hunters that may now be hot on her trail…

Hello Darkness #1

This Comic Giveaway Day issue of Hello Darkness comes at the price of your sanity!

Award-winning cartoonist Tyler Crook brings forth a tale of insatiable hunger in "The Pothole"!

Drink in some deep darkness, and disturbing wisdom from horror stalward Jenna Cha in "You Can't Make a Silk Purse from a Sow's Ear."

A family man descends into madness in "Imposter Syndrome" from fan-favorite writer Tate Brombal and artist Piotr Kowalski!

Finally, a plastic surgeon thinks he's found a grisly solution to his loneliness in "Minimal Scarring" from Derick Jones!

My Little Pony – Friendship Is Magic #1

(W) Seanan McGuire (A) Amy Mebberson

A special reprinting of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #1 for all My Little Pony fans, old and new! Come along for the ride as award-winning author Seanan McGuire and beloved My Little Pony artist Amy Mebberson bring fans new stories from Equestria! When a Pinkie Pie prank turns into a birthday cake disaster, one of Twilight Sparkle's beloved books is ruined. The Mane Six set out on a quest to find a new copy of the book that Twilight Sparkle believes might hold the key to learning how to fix broken friendships. This is a reprint of issue #1 of the all-new BOOM! My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series. Created with fans old and young alike in mind, this gives readers an opportunity to return to the land of Equestria with a whole series of never-before-seen adventures for Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Rainbow Dash, Applejack, and Rarity! Plus, we have a special variant cover for this printing by My Little Pony superstar Katie Cook to commemorate the occasion!

IDW

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Dan Schoening (A) Dan Schoening

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are bursting onto the scene for their first-ever Comics Giveaway Day! And we've got more turtles than we can handle. THREE different animated universes are coming to the page: Saturday Morning Adventures, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! The turtles' adventure will take them everywhere from Thanksgiving Day parades to comic book conventions! Each will get five pages of all-new content to give you a peek into these fan-favorite worlds.

Worm #0

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Javier Ortiz

Cover by Skylar Patridge

Before they were villains. Before they were heroes. They were just kids, forced to survive the impossible.

On Earth Bet, superpowers are born through extreme trauma. In a single, life-changing moment, an ordinary person can become someone extraordinary — and what they do with their power is up to them… for better or worse.

Meet Taylor Hebert and the four teen criminals who will become The Undersiders as they experience the dark moments that trigger their powers, forever changing the course of their lives and the fate of the world.

This prequel from Meghan Fitzmartin (Tim Drake: Robin, Dark Crisis: Young Justice, Mary Sue) and Javier Ortiz (X-O Manowar) serves as a sneak peek into the most popular web series of all time, Worm, in its first officially licensed debut! Additional content includes character designs from Javier Ortiz and a written piece from the original series' creator, John McCrae!

Sonic the Hedgehog – The Road to 100 #1

(W) Evan Stanley, Bixie Mathieu, Riley Farmer (A) Min Ho Kim (C) Min Ho Kim

The Mysterious Villain has been pulling the strings in Sonic the Hedgehog's world for far too long. With their mind-altering illusions, they have spread mayhem from the eerie Blackwood Castle to the once-cheery Spiral Hill. Now, Sonic and his friends must piece together the mystery, just in time for the final showdown in issue #100. Whether you've been following Sonic since #1, or if this is your first stop, this issue will help prepare you for this epic milestone.

Alien Books

Alien Books Exclusive Previews #1

(W) Alex Segura (A) Goran Sudžuka (CA) Enrique Breccia

Get an exclusive preview of Alien Books' newest titles!

Discover the start of three exciting stories from Alien Books, featuring Zorro: Blood of the Past, Peter Milligan's anthology series Sick Futures, and the long-awaited Valiant Zombies: Resurrection.

In Zorro: Blood of the Past, written by Alex Segura and illustrated by Goran Sudžuka, a series of grisly murders plunges Los Angeles into fear. As Zorro fights to protect the pueblo and his legacy, Don Diego de la Vega must confront a specter from his past.

In Peter Milligan's Sick Futures, Alien Books' first original production, technology engineers human emotions and holograms replace real connections. How far will people go to feel something?

In Valiant Zombies: Resurrection, the heroes are scattered and broken. Following the events of Resurgence (2024), those who survived find themselves trapped in a world overrun by flesh-eating creatures. Get the full prologue to Valiant Zombies and discover what comes next for the heroes of Valiant's main continuity.

Oni Press

Archie #1

(W) Ben H. Winters (A) Fábio Moon

THE SOLD-OUT MILESTONE COMICS PUBLISHING EVENT OF THE YEAR RETURNS TO STORES FOR COMICS GIVEAWAY DAY 2027!!

Being young never gets old!

Join New York Times bestselling writer and Eisner Award nominee Ben H. Winters (EC's Cruel Universe, Benjamin) and multiple Eisner Award-winning artist Fábio Moon (Daytripper, Casanova) in the critically hailed first issue of the smash hit series that reintroduced America's favorite teenager!

Archie Andrews has had it all: adoring friends, football glory, and a natural charm that always seems to make him the center of attention. Now, through his eyes, experience the warmth and wonder of Riverdale and its near-infinite roster of residents — the popular kids, the endearing oddballs, and everyone in between — as Archie embarks on a whirlwind, all-star adventure through his town's past, present, and future…

Kodansha

Dig It & Trapped on Tape! #1

(W/A) Yoshidamaru (Dig It); TNSK (Trapped on Tape!)

Comics Giveaway Day from Kodansha! Get a 32-page sneak peek of our upcoming titles Dig It and Trapped on Tape!

Dig It: Dig in to the spiritual successor to Haikyu! Forge a new destiny on the volleyball court alongside Gaku, an aspiring libero trying to escape his father's suffocating legacy. Thrilling matches, a memorable ensemble, and the drive to push past limits will have fans of sports action manga like Blue Lock and Medalist cheering for more.

Trapped on Tape!: Jun Makino is a brassy city girl with boundless energy and a thirst for adventure—so when her father takes up a post as doctor in a rural area, the first thing she does is go looking for hidden treasure! But she gets more than she bargained for when she unearths a pile of old VHS tapes and…a sentient camcorder?!

Ignition Press

East Side Saints – The Cold Open #0

(W) Aimee Garcia, AJ Mendez, Ildy Modrovich (A) Amilcar Pinna (C) Amilcar Pinna

Get in one the ground floor of your next favorite Ignition Press title with this prequel story, exclusive to Comics Giveaway Day! Fifteen-year-old Alex Gomez isn't legally allowed to see R-rated movies without an adult, but she's just inherited the family's covert demon-hunting business. Armed with a bruja (witch) Abuelita and zero training, this snarky, irresponsible Latina must battle monsters on the streets of East LA…but a family secret will spark a supernatural war. This is East Side Saints: a coming-of-rage story. But first…how did demons come to Los Angeles in the first place? In East Side Saints: The Cold Open, the doorway between dimensions will open and a new threat will step through, bringing with it a legion of demons hellbent on taking over the populace. As more of Alex's community is taken over by demons, we'll witness a Latino mythological villain assembling her nefarious army. East Side Saints is the brainchild of the dynamic writing team of Aimee Garcia, AJ Mendez, and Ildy Modrovich, whose joint credits as performers and writers span fan-favorite comics, film, television (Lucifer, Dexter) and even professional wrestling! Joining them are artist Amilcar Pinna and Amanda Grazini, from the hit comic Sicko.

Webtoon Unscrolled

Star Catcher #1

(W/A) Ro-taniah/Jessica Ramsde

Fall for first love with this sneak peek at WEBTOON Unscrolled's Star Catcher, Vol. 1! The hit WEBTOON BL romance is now in print! Get a taste of the graphic novel with these exclusive sample chapters, packed with swoony moments, unexpected sparks, and all the butterflies of falling for someone new. Discover your next favorite love story — because some connections are written in the stars!

Penguin/Random House

Hilo Presents – The Ever Afters #1

(W/A) Judd Winick

From the world of Hilo comes a sneak peek at the newest, mega-sized superhero story from Judd Winick, coming Spring 2028. Hilo Presents introduces readers to new stories, new heroes, and new worlds. This comic features a full-color, action-packed preview that's out of this world! Includes an exclusive bonus art piece from the creator!

The Night Librarian – Midnight Mayhem #1

(W/A) Christopher Lincoln

Get a special sneak peek at the magic-filled companion to bestselling graphic novel The Night Librarian, coming Summer 2027! When spunky twins Paige and Turner uncover a plot by book villains who want to rewrite their stories to make themselves the heroes, the twins must travel from Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea all the way to Oz in order to save the true heroes of their favorite books, before they're destroyed. This comic features a full-color preview of their trip to Oz!

Who HQ Illustrated Sampler

Lights, music, superstar stories! Get a special first look at Lady Gaga: A Who HQ Illustrated Biography and meet two more music icons: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift! Discover their biggest dreams, unforgettable moments, and incredible journeys to superstardom in this illustrated and fact-filled sampler.

Vile, Wrecked, and Rotten – A Graphic Operetta #1

(W) Steve Burns & Gabe Soria (A) Jim Campbell

Two cynical composers. One musically gifted protégé. Ten original songs! Get an exclusive sneak peek at this hilarious story from the creative minds of Steve Burns (Steve from Blues Clues), Gabe Soria (author of Sword & Backpack), and Jim Campbell (storyboard artist for Over the Garden Wall) as Vile, Wrecked, and Rotten sing their way from the slums of San Orchestropolis to success.

Young Adult Double Feature #1

Two stories. Two unforgettable journeys. Get an exclusive first look at Flying Out, a heart-wrenching own-voices debut imbued with compassion, complex friendships, and authentic teenage experiences. Then, enter the captivating world of Marionetta, a thrilling dark fantasy series about a teenage girl who is magically resurrected into a travelling circus, in a brand-new, original short story!

TokyoPop:

247 Comics Spotlight – Newman / Zero Ghost #1

(W) Eric Stephenson (A) Jeff Matsuda (Cover) Rob Liefeld

(W) Justin Jordan (A) Brian Ching

Rob Liefeld's NEWMEN returns, remastered! A generation of teenagers awakens to alien DNA and superhuman power, hunted by a world that fears them. Created by Rob Liefeld, written by Image Comics publisher Eric Stephenson, with art by Jeff Matsuda!

FEATURING A BRAND-NEW COVER BY THE CREATOR HIMSELF!

ZERO GHOST is a stunning action thriller in the vein of THE MATRIX meets JOHN WICK. Kira Kaine is out for revenge, even if it costs her soul. Literally. For centuries, the Five Families have operated in the shadows, using hidden magic and sudden violence to dominate the criminal underworld. Kira is heir to the Kaine family, the strongest of them all. From LUTHER STRODE co-creator Justin Jordan and veteran STAR WARS artist Brian Ching.

247 Comics Presents – Evermind / Sanity #1

(W) Daniel Wu & Sean Chen/Mickey Finnegan (A) Sean Chen/Santiago Espina

EVERMIND, from Hong Kong actor and creator Daniel Wu and legendary Marvel artist Sean Chen, follows brilliant, overlooked scientist Lucas Zhang, who has spent his life chasing one breakthrough: the Neurolink, a technology that can transfer the human mind into a machine. It could mean the end of death itself. It could also mean the end of what makes us human. When Zhang's obsession collides with paramilitary corporations that want his work weaponized, he and his activist daughter are driven to opposite sides of a war over the future, then forced back together to survive it. Mickey Finnegan and Santiago Espina introduce hollow-eyed private investigator ROBERT GRANT, who has been hired by Hollywood socialite Katherine Dumas to investigate her brother's mysterious disappearance. On the trail of the case, Robert is thrust into the occult underworld of SANITY: RISE OF THE OCCULT.

Amphibia – Strange Voyage #1

(W) Matt Braly (A) Beatrice Bovo

The first issue in a new graphic novel series from Matt Braly, creator of the hit Disney animated show Amphibia. A witty and heroic journey into mysterious lands, this frog-themed fantasy is a blast for fans of the show and newcomers alike!

Months after Anne saved Amphibia from the Core and returned to Earth, the Plantars now set sail to discover a new continent. But when their journey takes a perilous turn, the intrepid crew arrive on a mysterious island that holds more secrets than they bargained for.

Barbie Manga – Yuki and the Haunted Theater #1

(W) Kiara Valdez (A) Haruyoshi Hodaka (CA) Gin McClurg

An exciting Barbie mystery with a Japanese twist — a cross-cultural adventure for young readers!

Barbie "Malibu" Roberts and Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts have made it into a competitive Winter Arts Seminar and are heading back to chilly NYC to spend a couple of weeks reuniting with their Handler friends and honing their skills!

They meet a new friend, Yuki, and can't wait to spend the Seminar together — but when class time rolls around, Yuki is nowhere to be found. And as it turns out, the historic theater is a magnet for the paranormal…

Kicking into detective mode, Barbie and Barbie investigate the theater's haunting occurrences, uncovering clues with their friend Rafa. But when a blizzard sets in — and they hear rumors of a certain chilling figure from Japanese folklore — they must hurry to unravel the spooky mystery, or they might just face an endless winter!

Ten Speed Press

Dungeons & Dragons – The Candlekeep Chronicles: Seekers of the Lost Tome #1

(W) Liz Marsham, Josh Trujillo (A) Q, Nico Ravn

Dive into the world of Dungeons & Dragons in this new graphic novel series that follows three young adventurers as they embark on a quest to solve a mystery of great danger for the renowned hero, Drizzt Do'Urden. Our story begins with a stolen book and a transportation spell gone wrong. Books of all kinds are kept in the esteemed Candlekeep Library, fiercely guarded by the Avowed librarians who live there. For Roon and Elegy, Candlekeep is the only real home they've known, and they've been happy studying and protecting the books inside its walls. When Roon is assigned to look after Kip, one of many visitors to the library, they expect to give Kip a tour and be on their way. Instead, Roon, Elegy, and Kip find themselves at the scene of a crime when someone tries to use a transportation spell to steal a book. As Roon picks up the torn shreds on the library floor, they are telepathically connected to Drizzt Do'Urden, legendary hero of the Forgotten Realms. Drizzt explains that the unknown book is potentially dangerous, and it must be found lest it fall into the wrong hands. Now Roon, Elegy, and Kip must band together to find the missing book and unravel the mystery of who tried to steal it, and why…

Fourth Wing – The Graphic Novel #1

(W) Rebecca Yarros (A) Anabel Rossi (C) Annie Wu

Enter the brutal and elite world of a war college for dragon riders from #1 New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Yarros, now as a beautifully illustrated graphic novel. Twenty-year-old Violet Sorrengail was supposed to enter the Scribe Quadrant, living a quiet life among books and history. Now, the commanding general―also known as her tough-as-talons mother―has ordered Violet to join the hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders. But when you're smaller than everyone else and your body is brittle, death is only a heartbeat away…because dragons don't bond to "fragile" humans. They incinerate them. With fewer dragons willing to bond than cadets, most would kill Violet to better their own chances of success. The rest would kill her just for being her mother's daughter―like Xaden Riorson, the most powerful and ruthless wingleader in the Riders Quadrant. She'll need every edge her wits can give her just to see the next sunrise. Yet, with every day that passes, the war outside grows more deadly, the kingdom's protective wards are failing, and the death toll continues to rise. Even worse, Violet begins to suspect leadership is hiding a terrible secret. Friends, enemies, lovers. Everyone at Basgiath War College has an agenda―because once you enter, there are only two ways out: graduate or die.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!