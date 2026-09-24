Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, black widow, Maximum X-Men, miracleman, wolverine

31 Marvel Comics December 2026 Solicits Frankensteined

31 Marvel Comics December 2026 Solicits and Solicitations Frankensteined... from X-Men to Spider-Man to Avengers to Midnight...

Article Summary Marvel Comics December 2026 Solicits reveal major launches including Maximum X-Men, Fugitive X-Force and Venom: P.O.V.

Spider-Man headlines December with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Symbie, Spider-Man '94 Annual and more.

X-Men reshapes the line after DNX and Armageddon with X-Men #42-43, Jean Grey, Midnight X-Men and Wolverine.

Avengers, Iron Man, Doomquest, Punisher and Midnight books drive Marvel Comics December 2026 Solicits forward.

Marvel Comics December 2026 solicits and solicitations will be dropping very soon… but here are the ones we have Frankensteined together so far… including the launches of Maximum X-Men, Fugitive X-Force, Wolverine: Origins III, Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man and Venom: P.O.V, originally called Venom Year One.

WOLVERINE #30

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Martin Coccolo

THE BEAST UNLEASHED! The moment you've been waiting for — WOLVERINE's feral side fully emerges! But who is behind this, and will LOGAN be able to rein in his bestial temperament before innocent blood stains his hands and claws forever?

$4.99 On sale Dec 02, 2026

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Martin Coccolo THE BEAST UNLEASHED! The moment you've been waiting for — WOLVERINE's feral side fully emerges! But who is behind this, and will LOGAN be able to rein in his bestial temperament before innocent blood stains his hands and claws forever? $4.99 On sale Dec 02, 2026 IRON MAN #12

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Carmen Carnero

WAR MACHINES, PART 1 of 4! While Tony's away, the WAR MACHINES play! James "Rhodey" Rhodes leads a new team of armored heroes with one goal: taking down A.I.M.! MELINDA MAY embraces her future as CAVALRY, while a familiar face takes on a new mantle as IRON PATRIOT! This trio of armor warriors are hellbent on eradicating the thorn in Tony's side, no matter the cost! Each month is blasting us toward IRON MAN #700 in 2027!

$4.99 On sale Dec 02, 2026

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #5

(W) Bryan Edward Hill (A) Nico Leon

REVENANT'S ENDGAME! MILES MORALES makes a last stand against REVENANT! But his dad won't let him hold the line alone. And this is just the first round of what's in store for Spider-Man!

$4.99 On sale Dec 02, 2026

(W) Bryan Edward Hill (A) Nico Leon REVENANT'S ENDGAME! MILES MORALES makes a last stand against REVENANT! But his dad won't let him hold the line alone. And this is just the first round of what's in store for Spider-Man! $4.99 On sale Dec 02, 2026 DOOMQUEST #6

(W) Ryan North (A) Francesco Mobili

Doom finds himself in July 1969 — in orbit around the moon. But he's not occupying the body of any of the men about to set foot on the lunar surface: Instead, he's stuck inside the command module Columbia, safe in lunar orbit. But Doom is the only one on the ship — and is not about to let someone ELSE beat him to the moon! It's one giant leap toward chaos in space as Doom rewrites history! Meanwhile, a message from the past has reached the present, and heroes from the future are coming back to stop Doom's rampage through time! But they'll need to commandeer bodies too… and Doom will very soon find himself outnumbered.

$4.99 On sale Dec 02, 2026

(W) Ryan North (A) Francesco Mobili Doom finds himself in July 1969 — in orbit around the moon. But he's not occupying the body of any of the men about to set foot on the lunar surface: Instead, he's stuck inside the command module Columbia, safe in lunar orbit. But Doom is the only one on the ship — and is not about to let someone ELSE beat him to the moon! It's one giant leap toward chaos in space as Doom rewrites history! Meanwhile, a message from the past has reached the present, and heroes from the future are coming back to stop Doom's rampage through time! But they'll need to commandeer bodies too… and Doom will very soon find himself outnumbered. $4.99 On sale Dec 02, 2026 INFERNAL HULK VS. AVENGERS #1

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson

WHO SURVIVES THE FINAL BATTLE BEFORE THE WAR? INFERNAL HULK has gathered his armies, his fortress and now his champions. All the pieces are on the board, and all of our greatest heroes have been corrupted except the last of THE AVENGERS. Can they succeed where all others have failed? The MARCH TO HULK WAR ends here!

$4.99 On sale Dec 02, 2026

X-MEN UNITED #10

(W) Eve L. Ewing & Evan Narcisse (A) Tiago Palma

The Man Without Fear has come to the X-MEN of Graymatter Lane for uncanny assistance of the kind only they can provide — but what threat could be so grave that even DAREDEVIL wants backup?! Meanwhile, matters at the school continue to unravel as a powerful mutant keeps Emma Frost in her sights…

$4.99 On sale Dec 02, 2026

(W) Eve L. Ewing & Evan Narcisse (A) Tiago Palma The Man Without Fear has come to the X-MEN of Graymatter Lane for uncanny assistance of the kind only they can provide — but what threat could be so grave that even DAREDEVIL wants backup?! Meanwhile, matters at the school continue to unravel as a powerful mutant keeps Emma Frost in her sights… $4.99 On sale Dec 02, 2026 STAR WARS: THE FALL OF KYLO REN #5

(W) Charles Soule (A) Will Sliney

THE FINAL CHAPTER OF KYLO REN'S DARK DESCENT! The galaxy trembles as the dead speak and Emperor Palpatine announces his shocking return. Kylo Ren knows there is only one answer: Palpatine must be destroyed. But when the search for the reborn Emperor leads Kylo Ren and the Knights of Ren into one of the Empire's darkest secrets, what terrible truth awaits them? As the voice of Darth Vader guides his every step, is Kylo Ren claiming his destiny… or becoming the final pawn in Palpatine's greatest scheme?

$4.99 On sale Dec 02, 2026

MAXIMUM X-MEN #1

(W) Christopher Yost (A) Tony S. Daniel

AN ALL-NEW SERIES BEGINS IN THE AFTERMATH OF ARMAGEDDON! Mutants by birth, heroes by choice! After the cataclysmic events of ARMAGEDDON, who's left to save the world from an Avengers-level threat? In the absence of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Storm and Wolverine assemble a new team of Earth's Mightiest Mutants to face the foes no single hero can handle. But they may quickly come to regret that decision when the ANNIHILATION WAVE arrives on Earth.

$4.99 On sale Dec 02, 2026

PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS: WINTER SOLDIER #1

(W) Tom Waltz (A) Edgar Salazar

THE SOVIET SECRET ASSASSIN ON CASTLE'S TURF! Back when BUCKY BARNES was a mind-controlled sleeper agent, he was deployed for secret missions of political importance. But when he's unleashed in New York City, whose target will end up dead — WINTER SOLDIER's or PUNISHER's? The Punisher's one-man war on the guilty crosses paths with other denizens of the Marvel Universe with explosive and unexpected results in THE PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS!

$5.99 On sale Dec 02, 2026

(W) Tom Waltz (A) Edgar Salazar THE SOVIET SECRET ASSASSIN ON CASTLE'S TURF! Back when BUCKY BARNES was a mind-controlled sleeper agent, he was deployed for secret missions of political importance. But when he's unleashed in New York City, whose target will end up dead — WINTER SOLDIER's or PUNISHER's? The Punisher's one-man war on the guilty crosses paths with other denizens of the Marvel Universe with explosive and unexpected results in THE PUNISHER SHOWDOWNS! $5.99 On sale Dec 02, 2026 VENOM: P.O.V. #1

(W) Ryan Stegman (A) Carlos Gomez

THE STORY YOU KNOW… FROM A NEW POINT OF VIEW! Before he was the lethal protector we all know and love, disgraced reporter Eddie Brock and a rejected alien symbiote come together to get vengeance against Spider-Man… but this time, hear the story from Venom's point of view.

$4.99 On sale Dec 02, 2026

(W) Ryan Stegman (A) Carlos Gomez THE STORY YOU KNOW… FROM A NEW POINT OF VIEW! Before he was the lethal protector we all know and love, disgraced reporter Eddie Brock and a rejected alien symbiote come together to get vengeance against Spider-Man… but this time, hear the story from Venom's point of view. $4.99 On sale Dec 02, 2026 X-MEN #42

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Vincenzo Carratù

DNX AFTERMATH! In the wake of the apocalyptic events of DNX, the X-Men have been struck by tragedy. They gather to remember their lost comrade…but the world does not stop for grief, and events put into motion continue to escalate…

$4.99 On sale Dec 09, 2026

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SYMBIE #1

(W) Joe Kelly & Jacob Chabot (A) David Baldeón & Jacob Chabot

FROM DEATH SPIRAL TO QUEEN IN BLACK, THESE ARE THE ORIGINS OF SYMBIE! Spidey met the weird little monster in space but had no idea of the little glob's history. Take a journey back to the very beginning of the Klyntar race that led to Venom and Carnage and see the journey Symbie has made. It may surprise you! PLUS: A Symbie bonus story in the spirit of the hit Infinity comic by Jacob Chabot.

$4.99 On sale Dec 09, 2026

BLACK CAT #17

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Andrés Genolet

MEET THE NEWEST MUTANT… FELICIA HARDY?! Witness Felicia Hardy's own second genesis — as the newest member of the X-Men! Felicia's encounter with Emma Frost left her changed. Shall we say… mutated?$4.99 On sale Dec 09, 2026

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Andrés Genolet MEET THE NEWEST MUTANT… FELICIA HARDY?! Witness Felicia Hardy's own second genesis — as the newest member of the X-Men! Felicia's encounter with Emma Frost left her changed. Shall we say… mutated?$4.99 On sale Dec 09, 2026 SPIDER-MAN '94 ANNUAL #1

(W) John Semper Jr. (A) Alessio Cammardella

JOHN SEMPER RETURNS TO REUNITE SPIDER-MAN WITH MARY JANE! Last year, we brought you a continuation of the acclaimed Spider-Man: The Animated Series — now, a tale thirty years in the making, original showrunner JOHN SEMPER returns to bring his vision for the reunion of Peter and Mary Jane to the page! Joined by artist ALESSIO CAMMARDELLA, the team brings to life the moments directly after the season-six cliffhanger for Spider-Man: The Animated Series and before the SPIDER-MAN '94 comic series! You're not going to want to miss this one, Web-Heads! You've waited long enough! $4.99 On sale Dec 09, 2026

(W) John Semper Jr. (A) Alessio Cammardella JOHN SEMPER RETURNS TO REUNITE SPIDER-MAN WITH MARY JANE! Last year, we brought you a continuation of the acclaimed Spider-Man: The Animated Series — now, a tale thirty years in the making, original showrunner JOHN SEMPER returns to bring his vision for the reunion of Peter and Mary Jane to the page! Joined by artist ALESSIO CAMMARDELLA, the team brings to life the moments directly after the season-six cliffhanger for Spider-Man: The Animated Series and before the SPIDER-MAN '94 comic series! You're not going to want to miss this one, Web-Heads! You've waited long enough! $4.99 On sale Dec 09, 2026 THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES – THE WIZARD #1

(W) Fabian Nicieza (A) Mark Buckingham

Bentley Wittman is too great a genius to be ignored! He deserves all the accolades given to the Fantastic Four, and he will prove his intellectual superiority by embarrassing them and stealing the globally renowned monument to science — the Baxter Building! And to accomplish that amazing feat, the Wingless Wizard will create… the Frightful Four! $4.99 On sale Dec 09, 2026

FUGITIVE X-FORCE #1

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Áthila Fabbio

FIRST, THEY WERE INGLORIOUS… NOW THEY'RE FUGITIVES! When X-Force discovers that their leader Cable's mind had been compromised, a new leader arises. Boom-Boom takes over the team for the first time, but it couldn't be under worse circumstances: X-Force has been framed for a horrific crime. As they run for their lives from, well, everyone, Domino searches for Cable, but she might not like what she finds.

$4.99 On sale Dec 09, 2026

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1

(W) Christos Gage (A) Eric Gapstur

Things aren't exactly going smoothly for the young Spider-Man. Peter has begun drifting away from his friends, while Norman Osborn may have stepped away from the spider business. Harry Osborn, however, isn't convinced that chapter is truly closed. Something strange is happening at Oscorp, sending Spider-Man and his friends looking for answers.

$4.99 On sale Dec 09, 2026

(W) Christos Gage (A) Eric Gapstur Things aren't exactly going smoothly for the young Spider-Man. Peter has begun drifting away from his friends, while Norman Osborn may have stepped away from the spider business. Harry Osborn, however, isn't convinced that chapter is truly closed. Something strange is happening at Oscorp, sending Spider-Man and his friends looking for answers. $4.99 On sale Dec 09, 2026 GAMBIT: WANTED #5

(W) Chris Claremont (A) Robert Gill

TO X OR NOT TO X? SUZERAIN's endgame forces GAMBIT's hand! But is it the losing or winning hand? CHRIS CLAREMONT returns to his co-creation Remy LeBeau in this pivotal issue as Gambit chooses his destiny in this last adventure prior to joining the X-MEN!

$4.99 On sale Dec 16, 2026

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Matteo Della Fonte

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience…

$4.99 On sale Dec 16, 2026

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Matteo Della Fonte NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… $4.99 On sale Dec 16, 2026 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #3

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Scietronc

THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete.

$4.99 On sale Dec 16, 2026

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Scietronc THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. $4.99 On sale Dec 16, 2026 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #3

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Kev Walker

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament.

$4.99 On sale Dec 16, 2026

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #7

(W) Dan Slott & J.M. DeMatteis (A) Marcus To & Jonas Scharf

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! Celebrate fifty years of the Spectacular Spider-Man with an oversized, well, spectacular! Spidey's back in the BIG TIME after his Brand New Day, where rising villain THE SCAVENGER will put Peter Parker to the test like never before! And the celebration wouldn't be complete without the triumphant return of Spectacular Spider-Man legend J.M. DeMatteis penning a story celebrating fifty spectacular years with artist JONAS SCHARF (ULTIMATE ENDGAME)! On sale Dec 16, 2026

(W) Dan Slott & J.M. DeMatteis (A) Marcus To & Jonas Scharf SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! Celebrate fifty years of the Spectacular Spider-Man with an oversized, well, spectacular! Spidey's back in the BIG TIME after his Brand New Day, where rising villain THE SCAVENGER will put Peter Parker to the test like never before! And the celebration wouldn't be complete without the triumphant return of Spectacular Spider-Man legend J.M. DeMatteis penning a story celebrating fifty spectacular years with artist JONAS SCHARF (ULTIMATE ENDGAME)! On sale Dec 16, 2026 AVENGERS #2

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Marco Checchetto

The biggest launch of the year continues! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them. What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore! $4.99 On sale Dec 16, 2026

IRON MAN #13

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Gleb Melnikov

WAR MACHINES begins here. While Tony Stark is incarcerated, James Rhodes puts together a new team of armored warriors. $4.99 On sale Dec 16, 2026

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Gleb Melnikov WAR MACHINES begins here. While Tony Stark is incarcerated, James Rhodes puts together a new team of armored warriors. $4.99 On sale Dec 16, 2026 X-MEN #43

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Vincenzo Carratù

DNX AFTERMATH! Magneto is restored! Jean Grey has returned from space! But with so many strong personalities and viewpoints in contention with one another, who will lead the X-Men? The winds of change blow in Alaska, and the X-Men must make a fateful decision that will decide their future! Remember: Mark your choice on the ballot with an X!

On sale Dec 23, 2026

WOLVERINE: ORIGIN III – THE DARK AGE #1

(W) Paul Jenkins (A) CAFUTHE DARKEST PERIOD OF LOGAN'S LIFE! After suffering the horrors of two World Wars, the loss of loved ones and family, the biggest shock of Logan's may be that the true horror is still yet to come. 25 years after the seminal ORIGIN, writer Paul Jenkins returns to Wolverine, along with artist CAFU, to tell the never-before-revealed darkest period of Logan's history. THE DARK AGE is harrowing tale that'll delve deep into the way Logan's mind and memories work, and how this twisted experience in the 1950s created the man and mutant known today as Wolverine! $4.99 On sale Dec 16, 2026

(W) Paul Jenkins (A) CAFUTHE DARKEST PERIOD OF LOGAN'S LIFE! After suffering the horrors of two World Wars, the loss of loved ones and family, the biggest shock of Logan's may be that the true horror is still yet to come. 25 years after the seminal ORIGIN, writer Paul Jenkins returns to Wolverine, along with artist CAFU, to tell the never-before-revealed darkest period of Logan's history. THE DARK AGE is harrowing tale that'll delve deep into the way Logan's mind and memories work, and how this twisted experience in the 1950s created the man and mutant known today as Wolverine! $4.99 On sale Dec 16, 2026 BLACK WIDOW: BLACK, WHITE & RED ROOM #1

(W) Stephanie Phillips, Devin Grayson & Jeremy Whitley (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, J.G. Jones & Bradley Clayton

In Black Widow: Black, White, & Red Room #1, writer Stephanie Phillips, currently in the midst of a bestselling Daredevil run, sends Black Widow on a high-stakes heist alongside artist Giuseppe Camuncoli (Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity). Then, Yelena Belova co-creators Devin Grayson and JG Jones reunite to team up White Widow and Daredevil, while Jeremy Whitley (Strange Tales) and Bradley Clayton (Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron) reveal the full story of Nadia Van Dyne, A.K.A. the Unstoppable Wasp, and her daring escape from the Red Room. And that's only the beginning — future issues will feature stories by Peach Momoko, Sam Humphries, and many more!

On sale Dec 16, 2026

PUNISHER #12

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Declan Shalvey

WHITE-OUT! An unprecedented blizzard hits NYC, but it won't be long before drifts of pure white snow are stained with blood! Declan Shalvey joins for this special holiday tale, a silent night — and silent issue — full of violence and vengeance… AND A NEW COSTUME!

On sale Dec 23, 2026

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #5

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Adam Kubert

The finale you've been waiting for! Who will take hold of the power of the cosmos?

$5.99 On sale Dec 23, 2026

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Adam Kubert The finale you've been waiting for! Who will take hold of the power of the cosmos? $5.99 On sale Dec 23, 2026 JEAN GREY #2

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Rogê Antônio

Having touched down from her time in space and reunited with the X-Men, Jean Grey must reckon with what a return to Earth will mean for her. But as she ruminates, something insidious is afoot in Merle, Alaska — something ancient…something cold…something dangerous.

On sale Dec 30, 2026

MARVEL WINTER BREAK SPECIAL 2026 #1

(W) Ryan North & Christina Strain (A) Javier Garrón, Pete Woods, Lucas Werneck, Farid Karami & more

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! It's New Year's Eve, and all your favorite Marvel heroes are dressed to the nines for the BIGGEST PARTY OF THE YEAR! A cavalcade of spectacular Marvel artists will bring you some of this year's hottest heroic looks, with two super-fun, super-thematic stories to help you ring in 2027! And don't miss Wolverine setting up the world's first Avengers versus X-Men… HOCKEY GAME! $5.99 On sale Dec 30, 2026

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