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46 Absolute Batman #25 Exclusive Retailer Variant Covers… So Far

Absolute Batman #25 Retailer Covers with Ian Bertram, Dave Johnson, Mark Texeira, Artgerm, J Scott Campbell, Mark Brooks and more

Article Summary Absolute Batman #25 retailer exclusive variant covers are stacking up fast, with 46 editions revealed so far.

Featured Absolute Batman #25 covers include Ian Bertram, Dave Johnson, Mark Brooks, Artgerm, and J. Scott Campbell.

Retailer variants span Unknown Comics, Third Eye, 616 Comics, ComicXposure, Big Time Collectibles, and more.

More Absolute Batman #25 exclusives are still pending, alongside a rejected Dexter Soy cover and Lunar editions.

The Absolute Batman #25 retailer exclusive covers are beginning to hit this weekend, ahead of publication at the end of October (unless it slips into November). Here are a few, from Ian Bertram, Dave Johnson, Marco Mastrazzo, Mark Texeira, Artgerm, J Scott Campbell, Mark Brooks, Sean Galloway, Travis Mercer, Sanford Greene, Stephen Segovia, and more.

Absolute Batman #25 Mark Brooks

Absolute Batman #25 Mark Brooks Colour

Absolute Batman #25 Yellow Bird/Radioactive Comics Dave Johnson

Absolute Batman #25 by Ian Bertram Third Eye

Absolute Batman #25 The Comic Mint Sean Galloway

Absolute Batman #25 Big Time Collectibles Martin Simmonds Trade 1000 copies.

Absolute Batman #25 Big Time Collectibles Martin Simmonds Virgin 800 copies.

Absolute Batman #25 Ryan Benjamin Indie Collectors Emporium Trade 3000 copies

Absolute Batman #25 Ryan Benjamin Indie Collectors Emporium Virgin 1000 copies

Absolute Batman #25 Ryan Benjamin Indie Collectors Emporium Black & White 1000 copies

Absolute Batman #25 Carla Cohen 616 Comics Trade

Absolute Batman #25 Carla Cohen 616 Comics Virgin

Absolute Batman #25 Carla Cohen 616 Comics Colour

Absolute Batman #25 Infinity6comics Travis Mercer Color Splash Virgin

Absolute Batman #25 Infinity6comics Travis Mercer Foil

Absolute Batman #25 J. Scott Campbell Webstore Catwoman Connecting

Absolute Batman #25 J. Scott Campbell Webstore Batman Connecting

Absolute Batman #25 J. Scott Campbell Webstore Joker Connecting

Absolute Batman #25 Leaps Lair Mark Texeira Foil Virgin

Absolute Batman #25 Leaps Lair Mark Texeira Trade

Absolute Batman #25 Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau Webstore Foil Virgin

Absolute Batman #25 Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau Webstore Trade

Absolute Batman #25 Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau Webstore Virgin

Absolute Batman #25 Third Eye Comics Sanford Greene Foil Virgin

Absolute Batman #25 Third Eye Comics Sanford Greene Trade

Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Stephen Segovia Batman Foil Virgin

Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Stephen Segovia Batman Trade

Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Stephen Segovia Batman Virgin

Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Stephen Segovia Black & White Virgin

Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Stephen Segovia Joker Foil Virgin

Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Stephen Segovia Joker Trade

Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Stephen Segovia Joker Virgin

Absolute Batman #25 ComicXposure Marco Mastrazzo Trade

Absolute Batman #25 ComicXposure Marco Mastrazzo Virgin

Absolute Batman #25 ComicXposure Marco Mastrazzo Foil

Absolute Batman #25 Maria the Wolf & Mike Spicer

Absolute Batman #25 Maria the Wolf & Mike Spicer Black & White

And we are still to see…

Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Tyler Kirkham

Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Tyler Kirkham Virgin

Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Tyler Kirkham Foil

Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Tony Daniel Trade

Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Tony Daniel Virgin

Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Tony Daniel Black & White

Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Don Aguillo Trade

Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Don Aguillo Virgin

Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Don Aguillo Foil

There's one that we won't get to see by Dexter Soy, though… "Just sharing my rejected AB25 cover. It was too edgy… too violent."

And there are more coming clearly… here are the versions everyone can get through Lunar, Universal and Diamond UK Distributors.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman? $5.99/$6.99 10/28/2026

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