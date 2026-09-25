Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, coverwatch, variant
46 Absolute Batman #25 Exclusive Retailer Variant Covers… So Far
Absolute Batman #25 Retailer Covers with Ian Bertram, Dave Johnson, Mark Texeira, Artgerm, J Scott Campbell, Mark Brooks and more
Article Summary
- Absolute Batman #25 retailer exclusive variant covers are stacking up fast, with 46 editions revealed so far.
- Featured Absolute Batman #25 covers include Ian Bertram, Dave Johnson, Mark Brooks, Artgerm, and J. Scott Campbell.
- Retailer variants span Unknown Comics, Third Eye, 616 Comics, ComicXposure, Big Time Collectibles, and more.
- More Absolute Batman #25 exclusives are still pending, alongside a rejected Dexter Soy cover and Lunar editions.
The Absolute Batman #25 retailer exclusive covers are beginning to hit this weekend, ahead of publication at the end of October (unless it slips into November). Here are a few, from Ian Bertram, Dave Johnson, Marco Mastrazzo, Mark Texeira, Artgerm, J Scott Campbell, Mark Brooks, Sean Galloway, Travis Mercer, Sanford Greene, Stephen Segovia, and more.
- Absolute Batman #25 Mark Brooks
- Absolute Batman #25 Mark Brooks Colour
- Absolute Batman #25 Yellow Bird/Radioactive Comics Dave Johnson
- Absolute Batman #25 by Ian Bertram Third Eye
- Absolute Batman #25 The Comic Mint Sean Galloway
- Absolute Batman #25 Big Time Collectibles Martin Simmonds Trade 1000 copies.
- Absolute Batman #25 Big Time Collectibles Martin Simmonds Virgin 800 copies.
- Absolute Batman #25 Ryan Benjamin Indie Collectors Emporium Trade 3000 copies
- Absolute Batman #25 Ryan Benjamin Indie Collectors Emporium Virgin 1000 copies
- Absolute Batman #25 Ryan Benjamin Indie Collectors Emporium Black & White 1000 copies
- Absolute Batman #25 Carla Cohen 616 Comics Trade
- Absolute Batman #25 Carla Cohen 616 Comics Virgin
- Absolute Batman #25 Carla Cohen 616 Comics Colour
- Absolute Batman #25 Infinity6comics Travis Mercer Color Splash Virgin
- Absolute Batman #25 Infinity6comics Travis Mercer Foil
- Absolute Batman #25 J. Scott Campbell Webstore Catwoman Connecting
- Absolute Batman #25 J. Scott Campbell Webstore Batman Connecting
- Absolute Batman #25 J. Scott Campbell Webstore Joker Connecting
- Absolute Batman #25 Leaps Lair Mark Texeira Foil Virgin
- Absolute Batman #25 Leaps Lair Mark Texeira Trade
- Absolute Batman #25 Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau Webstore Foil Virgin
- Absolute Batman #25 Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau Webstore Trade
- Absolute Batman #25 Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau Webstore Virgin
- Absolute Batman #25 Third Eye Comics Sanford Greene Foil Virgin
- Absolute Batman #25 Third Eye Comics Sanford Greene Trade
- Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Stephen Segovia Batman Foil Virgin
- Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Stephen Segovia Batman Trade
- Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Stephen Segovia Batman Virgin
- Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Stephen Segovia Black & White Virgin
- Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Stephen Segovia Joker Foil Virgin
- Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Stephen Segovia Joker Trade
- Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Stephen Segovia Joker Virgin
- Absolute Batman #25 ComicXposure Marco Mastrazzo Trade
- Absolute Batman #25 ComicXposure Marco Mastrazzo Virgin
- Absolute Batman #25 ComicXposure Marco Mastrazzo Foil
- Absolute Batman #25 Maria the Wolf & Mike Spicer
- Absolute Batman #25 Maria the Wolf & Mike Spicer Black & White
And we are still to see…
- Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Tyler Kirkham
- Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Tyler Kirkham Virgin
- Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Tyler Kirkham Foil
- Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Tony Daniel Trade
- Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Tony Daniel Virgin
- Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Tony Daniel Black & White
- Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Don Aguillo Trade
- Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Don Aguillo Virgin
- Absolute Batman #25 Unknown Comics Don Aguillo Foil
There's one that we won't get to see by Dexter Soy, though… "Just sharing my rejected AB25 cover. It was too edgy… too violent."
And there are more coming clearly… here are the versions everyone can get through Lunar, Universal and Diamond UK Distributors.
ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25
(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta
ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman? $5.99/$6.99 10/28/2026