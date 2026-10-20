Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 5-Hour Energy

5-Hour Energy Reveals Limited-Edition Holiday Collection

5-Hour Energy has added a new holiday flavor to their lineup, as well as introduced a variety pack candy cane with three flavors inside.

Article Summary 5-Hour Energy unveils a limited-edition holiday collection led by the new Peppermint Mocha flavor.

The sugar-free 5-Hour Energy Peppermint Mocha blends rich mocha, chocolate notes, and cool peppermint.

5-Hour Energy also launches a Candy Cane Variety Pack with Peppermint Mocha, Frosty Float, and Raspberry Sorbet.

The 5-Hour Energy holiday collection hits retail shelves November 1, with two flavors exclusive to the variety pack.

5-Hour Energy is getting into the holiday spirit in its own way, as it has revealed a new set of limited-edition holiday flavors sold as a collection. The team has created a new Peppermint Mocha flavor to bring in the taste of the season and is debuting the new festive Candy Cane Variety Pack, mimicking some other candy canes you might know out there with chocolate treats, only this one has bottles of their energy drink. The can will come with Frosty Float as well as Raspberry Sorbet to complete the trilogy of holiday-themed flavoring for you to choose from when you need a pick-me-up during the season. We have more details on the flavor and the pack below, as it will hit retail shelves on November 1.

5-Hour Energy Adds Peppermint Mocha To The Lineup

The newest limited-edition offering from 5-Hour Energy blends rich mocha, creamy chocolate notes, and a cool hit of peppermint in every sip to create one seriously irresistible – and sugar-free – holiday flavor. Inspired by the classic holiday café favorite, Peppermint Mocha delivers a festive taste experience that captures the warmth and excitement of the season.

A Candy Cane Filled with Tasty Energy

In addition to the standalone Peppermint Mocha flavor, 5-Hour Energy is introducing its new Candy Cane Variety Pack, a festive holiday package featuring three limited-edition flavors:

Peppermint Mocha: Rich mocha, cool peppermint

Rich mocha, cool peppermint Frosty Float: Smooth and sweet vanilla soda

Smooth and sweet vanilla soda Raspberry Sorbet: Tart, yet sweet, raspberry.

Designed with holiday gifting in mind, the Candy Cane Variety Pack offers consumers a fun and unexpected way to share seasonal flavors with friends, family, coworkers and holiday hosts. Whether tucked into a stocking, exchanged during office celebrations, or enjoyed throughout the season, the variety pack brings a festive twist to holiday gifting. Frosty Float and Raspberry Sorbet are exclusively available in the Candy Cane Variety Pack.

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