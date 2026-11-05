Posted in: Comics, Manga, Titan | Tagged: Dominating at the Academy of Returned Heroes, Kuruno Loves the Occult, Mountain God’s Personal Manga Artist, Revenge of the Rock ’n’ Roll Sisters, The Limits of High-Spec Marriages

5 Titan Manga Launches For Summer: Gods, Heroes & High Spec Marriages

Five Titan Manga Launches For The Summer Of 2027, Gods, Sisters, Heroes, Rock 'N' Roll and High Spec Marriages

Article Summary Five Titan Manga launches for summer 2027 span isekai action, romance chaos, music drama, folklore fantasy and occult comedy.

Dominating at the Academy of Returned Heroes leads with an overpowered returner tearing through an elite hero school.

The Limits of High-Spec Marriages and Rock ’n’ Roll Sisters mix reality-show romance mayhem with second-chance band dreams.

Mountain God’s Personal Manga Artist and Kuruno Loves the Occult! add reflective folklore and spooky laughs to Titan Manga.

Titan Manga continues to expand its catalogue of Japanese comics with a diverse slate of new series for the summer of 2027. And launching five new series from high-octane isekai power fantasies and chaotic high-spec romance experiments to second-chance rock 'n' roll dreams, quiet folklore-inspired creativity, and Junji Ito-endorsed occult horror-comedy… well, if it's good enough for Midnight Spider-Man…

Dominating at the Academy of Returned Heroes Vol.1 by Chiaki Konno and Fame

An overpowered returner shatters the elite hero academy system, explosive battles, ruthless rivalries, and unstoppable strength collide in a high-octane isekai power fantasy. After surviving a brutal otherworldly war and training under an unimaginably powerful demon king, a former hero returns to Earth forever changed. But instead of peace, he finds himself enrolled in an academy for "returned heroes", a place where strength defines status and every student fights to prove their worth. For most, it's a proving ground. For him, it's already beneath his level. As rankings are challenged and rivalries ignite, his overwhelming power begins to upend the academy's fragile hierarchy. What was meant to be a system of order quickly spirals into chaos as one student effortlessly surpasses every expectation. Yet beneath the surface, deeper threats and hidden truths begin to emerge, hinting that the world he left behind may not be finished with him. Written by Chiaki Konno and illustrated by fame, this series delivers a sharp, action-packed take on the isekai genre. On sale: July 20, 2027 Price: $12.99

The Limits of High-Spec Marriages Vol.1 by Susano Hara and Nanao

"Love Island meets Record of Ragnarok" A reality dating show like no other! Thirteen geniuses, impossible standards, and love pushed to the limit in a chaotic romantic showdown blending the drama of The Bachelor with the wild twists of manga comedy. What happens when love becomes a competition between the most exceptional people on Earth? In this outrageous romantic experiment, thirteen "high-spec" individuals, each a prodigy in their own right, are brought together for a reality show designed to produce the ultimate marriage. Genius scientists, elite strategists, and once-in-a-generation talents must navigate not only romance, but each other's overwhelming egos and impossible expectations. As alliances form and collapse, every interaction becomes a high-stakes psychological battle. Romance is no longer simple: every confession is calculated, every date a performance, and every rejection a public spectacle. But beneath the absurdity lies a deeper question: can people who excel at everything truly connect on a human level? Written by Susano Hara and illustrated by Nanao, this series delivers a fresh and hilarious take on romance manga. On sale: May 4, 2027 Price: $12.99

Revenge of the Rock 'n' Roll Sisters Vol.1 by Hiroki Muramatsu and Yoshio Kawashima

Rock 'n' Roll never grows old! A single mother chasing her abandoned musical dream meets a singer with the perfect voice, this manga is the story of their new band's quest for stardom. Once upon a time, BRAIN DRAIN were the beloved stars of children's TV. Then the band fell apart, and guitarist Ria's life took a very different direction. Now a single mother working at a supermarket, Ria has never abandoned her love of rock. Determined to form a new band and pursue the music she believes in, she is searching for the right people to join her. Soon, the seeds of a new band are being planted, and Ria's dream of returning to the stage begins to take shape. Blending rock 'n' roll, comedy, friendship and grounded adult drama, this is a story about second chances and refusing to let age, work or family responsibilities kill your creative dreams. Written by manga artist and DJ Hiroki Muramatsu, creator of DJ Road, and drawn by acclaimed gag manga artist Yoshio Kawashima, Revenge of the Rock 'n' Roll Sisters brings a distinctive, irreverent energy to the music manga genre. On sale: August 3, 2027 Price: $12.99

Mountain God's Personal Manga Artist Vol.1 by Rei Yamada

A struggling artist meets a mountain god in this heartwarming supernatural tale where creativity, folklore, and quiet humour intertwine in a beautifully reflective story about inspiration and unexpected companionship. When deadlines loom and inspiration runs dry, the last thing a struggling manga artist expects is divine intervention. After retreating to the countryside in search of a fresh start, a burnt-out creator encounters an eccentric mountain god, an ancient being with a surprising interest in modern manga. What begins as a chance meeting quickly turns into an unusual arrangement: the artist will create stories to entertain the god, in exchange for a place to stay and a chance to rediscover their passion. As the seasons change, so too does their relationship. From Rei Yamada comes a beautifully understated manga that blends Japanese folklore with a thoughtful exploration of creativity. With soft, atmospheric storytelling and a focus on emotional growth, this is a must-read for fans of reflective, character-driven fantasy.On sale: May 18, 2027 Price: $12.99

When high-school student Yuuki is contacted online by the mysterious Kuruno, he finds himself dragged into a series of increasingly strange expeditions to investigate the supernatural. From the infamous Kisaragi Station and Chupacabra sightings to cursed houses, haunted locations and mysterious local legends, Kuruno is determined to experience the occult first-hand… even if she has to force Yuuki to come along for the ride. But beneath her enthusiasm lies a surprising secret: Kuruno is a complete scaredy-cat, relying on Yuuki to find the courage to face the things she loves most. As the pair encounter one bizarre situation after another, their dangerous and often hilarious adventures begin to bring them closer together. July 20, 2027 Price: $12.99

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