Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Comics The Magazine, Mark Spears, Prana, Spawn 77, todd mcfarlane

$75 For Mark Spears' Spawn '77 Comics! The Magazine #5 Secret Variant?

$75 for Mark Spears' Spawn '77 secret variant cover for Comics! The Magazine #5? That's what you'll pay on eBay right now...

Article Summary Comics! The Magazine #5 lands this week with a Mark Spears spotlight and standard cover tied to his growing comics buzz.

A secret 1:25 bundle variant features Mark Spears' new Spawn '77 art for Todd McFarlane, making it the big chase.

Mark Spears' Spawn '77 secret variant is already selling on eBay for about $75, well above the $25 bundle cost.

The surprise variant could boost retailer profits and drive interest in Comics! The Magazine #5 through Lunar orders.

Comics! The Magazine #5, the latest monthly comic book magazine from Prana Publishing, trying to recapture the spirit of Wizard: The Guide To Comics, is out this week with a Mark Spears' Monsters cover and feature.

But if a comic store ordered one of the 25 bundles of Comics! The Magazine #7, one of those covers, will be a surprise secret variant featuring his new work for Todd McFarlane's Spawn '77… and multiple copies have already sold for $75.

Given that comic book stores paid $25 for those 25 bundles, even if they don't sell a single one in storemand just flip the secret variant on eBay, that's a pretty good profit margin. Maybe enough to encourage sampling amongst customers for the other 24 copies? I don't know if there are any more bundles left at Lunar Distribution, but it might be worth checking out…

COMICS THE MAGAZINE #5

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Mark Spears, Rico Renzi

THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE MONSTERS! MARK SPEARS REVEALS ALL! Mark Spears creates the massive hit series, MONSTERS, and draws in-demand variant covers for titles from DC Comics, The Energon Universe, and Spawn, but WHO is this man? Where did he come from? How did he become the artist he is today? How did he build an independent comic book empire that took the industry by surprise? ALL THIS AND MUCH MORE IN A HORROR-CENTRIC ISSUE OF THE MOST ENTHUSIASTIC COMICS MAGAZINE OF ALL TIME! KEY SELLING POINTS: • MORE NEW CHEW COMICS BY JOHN LAYMAN AND ROB GUILLORY! • Creator Interviews About What You Do Read! • Features On What You Should Read! • Staff Picks Of What You Will Read! • Actual Comics You Can Read! • Power Rankings with Real Sales Data! • Art Instruction and Classifieds! • Comic-Sized to Fit on Store Racks! Retail: $2.99 7/1/2026

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