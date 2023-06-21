Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: image comics, jack kirby, Tom Scioli

83 Years Later, Tom Scioli Recreates Jack Kirby's Starr Warriors

, Tom Scioli is remixing an 83-year-old comic book by Jack Kirby as Jack Kirby's Starr Warriors Starring Adam Starr And The Solar Legion.

It's been quite a week of Jack Kirby. Firstly the Disney+ documentary on Stan Lee dropped, which featured Kirby at the end, and caused considerable comment from Kirby's fans and family over the way he was portrayed and how Stan Lee was allowed to portray himself. And now, something new – or old – from Image Comics. In 1940, at the age of 23, Kirby wrote and drew a five-page story, Solar Legion in Tem Publishing's Crash Comics Adventures #1, a space opera starring one Adam Starr.

And now, in 2023, Tom Scioli, creator of the I Am Stan graphic novel biography of Stan Lee, is turning his attention to Kirby and remixing that original story into a brand new comic book, Jack Kirby's Starr Warriors Starring Adam Starr And The Solar Legion. He's been funding the creation on his Patreon and now will be publishing the comic as part of Image Comics' September 2023 solicits.

JACK KIRBY'S STARR WARRIORS: THE ADVENTURES OF ADAM STARR AND THE SOLAR LEGION (ONE-SHOT) Story: Jack Kirby, Art: Jack Kirby, Tom Scioli

JACK KIRBY'S first cosmic hero is back in this deluxe remix! It's JACK KIRBY like you've never seen him before! JACK KIRBY's first cosmic hero, the pirate hunter Adam Starr, is back in this deluxe remix of KIRBY's first Space Epic series. See Adam Starr and his Solar Legion of Star Warriors in a battle to the death with killer space pirates Black Michael, Arthak, and their evil armadas. It's a rip-roaring space adventure with giant man-eating space worms, gargantuan alien killer fish, and planetary nuclear annihilation. 32 pages, Spot Color, $9.99, All Ages, 20th September 2023

And here's a preview, you can compare and contrast with the original, above, eighty-three years later.

