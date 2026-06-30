Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Act 4, action comics, al plastino, artists edition, carmine infantino, gil kane, green lantern, scott dunbier, Silver Age, skybound, The Flash

A Look Inside The DC Silver Age Covers and Stories Artist's Edition

A Look Inside The DC Silver Age Covers and Stories Artist's Edition with Green Lantern #1, The Flash #146, Action Comics #282 and more

Article Summary DC Silver Age Covers and Stories Artist’s Edition arrives November 2026 in a massive 15 x 22 hardcover from Act 4 and Skybound.

The Artist’s Edition reproduces original DC Silver Age art at full size, with color scans showing blue pencil, inks, and edits.

Includes complete stories from Green Lantern #1, The Flash #146, Action Comics #282, Sugar and Spike, plus 60+ classic covers.

Features Silver Age DC art by Gil Kane, Carmine Infantino, Joe Kubert, Curt Swan and more, with an intro by Mark Waid.

Scott Dunbier of Act 4 Publishing, partnered with Skybound, is sharing a first look at his latest DC Silver Age Covers and Stories Artist's Edition, a format that reproduces original artwork as close to the original in size and look as possible, which he pioneered at IDW Publishing. DC Silver Age Covers and Stories Artist's Edition, at 15" × 22", or "twice up size" will be published on the 4th of November 2026 for $195. It features an introduction by comics writer and historian Mark Waid. This oversized hardcover collects artwork from DC's Silver Age with Superman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and more. It features a complete set of interior pages from 1960's Green Lantern #1 by Gil Kane, The Flash #146 by Carmine Infantino, Superman by Al Plastino from Action Comics #282, Sugar and Spike by Sheldon Mayer, and more.

DC Silver Age Covers and Stories Artist's Edition also includes more than 60 covers by Joe Kubert, Carmine Infantino, Curt Swan, Nick Cardy, Murphy Anderson, and Gil Kane, including the cover to The Flash #123 featuring the first appearance of Earth-Two, the debut of the Silver Age Hawkman in The Brave and the Bold #34, the first appearance of Adam Strange on the cover of Showcase #17, and the Flash vs. Superman race from Superman #199.

There are also additional pages and splashes by Ross Andru, Ramona Fradon, Russ Heath, Jack Kirby, Jim Mooney, Mike Sekowsky, and Alex Toth. The art is scanned in full colour, enabling the reader to see the work as close to the original as possible. Ink gradients, blue pencil, and the like are clearly visible and reproduced at the same size as originally drawn.

The collaboration between Act 4 Publishing and Skybound continues with additional upcoming titles, including George Pérez's The New Teen Titans Artist's Edition, as well as The Amazing Spider-Man by Steve Ditko Artist's Edition, Doctor Strange by Paul Smith Artist's Edition, Jason Pearson's Body Bags Artist's Edition, and Beta Ray Bill by Daniel Warren Johnson Artist's Edition.

DC Silver Age Covers and Stories Artist's Edition will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 4th of November, 2026, and at booksellers on Tuesday, the 1st of December, 2026.

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