Posted in: Comics, Fantagraphics | Tagged: graphic novel, R.E. Burke, Visiting America

A Better Look Inside R.E. Burke's Visiting America

A Better Look Inside R.E. Burke’s Visiting America: 19 Days in an I.C.E. Facility, published by Fantagraphics in May 2027

Article Summary Fantagraphics will publish R.E. Burke’s Visiting America in May 2027, a graphic memoir of her 19 days in ICE detention.

Visiting America recounts Burke’s 2025 border detention and expands into journalism about women held beside her.

The book grows from R.E. Burke’s widely followed ICE detention story, release, shackling, and 10-year US travel ban.

R.E. Burke’s Visiting America centers fear, bureaucracy, and solidarity, with updates on detainees after release.

Fantagraphics is publishing Visiting America: 19 Days In An I.C.E. Facility in May 2027, a personal memoir and an act of journalism as Welsh cartoonist R.E. Burke documents her incarceration by I.C.E. at the Canadian/US border as she was trying to leave the US for Canada as part of a holiday, while also recording the lives of the other women she was incarcerated with. We now have a few pages from the book to share…

I initially reported on the story while Becky was still inside, and I managed to get a few political news sites to pick it up. I followed the campaign mounted by her family, the international attention, the eventual release, the shackling on the way to the plane, and the subsequent ten-year ban from the United States. The coverage became the most-read story on the site that year, and it changed the way many British creators thought about travelling to American conventions. I reported how she was beginning to turn that experience into comics, her first shows talking about it, and her first print publication as Diary of a Detainee. As well as breaking the news that Fantagraphics, an American publisher, would pick up the graphic memoir based not solely on her experience, but telling the stories of the other women she shared detention with, who had less access to politically minded ambassadors rushing to escape an impending scandal.

Visiting America: 19 Days in an I.C.E. Facility by R. E. Burke

While on holiday in the Pacific Northwest, a 28-year-old British cartoonist was shackled and detained in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) facility for 19 days. As family mounted a campaign to free her, Burke began to document the lives of ordinary, innocent women ― including her own ― and their attempts to survive the violation of their legal and human rights. In this work of graphic memoir and journalism, British cartoonist R.E. Burke tells the story of how, in February 2025, as she was attempting to cross the border into Canada from Washington State, an innocent technicality led to hours of terrifying interrogation and, eventually, unjust detainment in an I.C.E. facility (run by the for-profit GEO corporation) for 19 days.In vivid color and telling detail, Visiting America immerses readers in her experiences: her fear, despair, disorientation, and her fellow detainees' attempt to help her acclimate. Burke began to document, in comics form, the difficulty of navigating its haphazard, callous bureaucracy, rife with misinformation, stonewalling, and threats. As her mental and physical conditions worsen, despite the best efforts of the women to take care of each other, a campaign to free her mounted by friends and family garners international support. This is not only her own story, but the stories of the strength, spirit, and humor of the other women ― mothers, workers, people fleeing war, genocide, and abuse ― whose situations are even more precarious and desperate. They are trapped in a cruel, horrifying, and rapidly worsening system with no place safe to return to. Burke includes an epilogue with updates about some of the women she was detained with. Full Color

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