Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: king spawn, Matthew Rosenberg, spawn, todd mcfarlane

A Brand New Spawn Debuts This Week In King Spawn #60 (Spoilers)

A Brand New Spawn Debuts This Week In King Spawn #60 by Matthew Rosenberg and Thomas Nachlik (Spoilers)

Article Summary King Spawn #60 introduces a brand new Spawn in New York as Al Simmons returns changed and facing a darker force.

Matthew Rosenberg and Thomas Nachlik launch a new Spawn era, raising questions about who now controls King Spawn.

King Spawn #61 reveals New York’s evil rise during Spawn’s absence, with the 400 challenging his rule of the city.

Spawn #380-382 and King Spawn #62 map Al Simmons’ 2026 path, from reclaiming the streets to Wanda’s troubling change.

King Spawn #60 by Matthew Rosenberg and Thomas Nachlik is published by Image Comics and Todd McFarlane this Wednesday, part of a new wave of stories led by Matthew Rosenberg across Spawn and King Spawn.

KING SPAWN #60

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Fede Mele

Spawn has returned. But something in him has changed. Is he still the same man he was, or has something dark taken control? $3.99 10/21/2026

And for King Spawn #60, we have a brand new Spawn. As well as an old spoiler image…

There we go. Looks like we have a King Spawn Of New York sporting the bling…

Here's how the rest of the Spawn and King Spawn titles are looking through to the end of 2026…

SPAWN #380

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Francesco Mattina

Spawn is back in the city, but the evils that exist in the shadows have grown bold. They feel that they have earned their place among men, even if it is to subjugate them. But Al Simmons is here to teach them all a new lesson. $3.99 10/28/2026

KING SPAWN #61

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Eric Canete

When Spawn went underground, evil gained a foothold in New York City and brought pain and despair to its citizens. Now Spawn's returned… and he's ready to take back the city. But Spawn quickly learns he is no longer the Alpha, and the 400 teach him a lesson he will never forget: this is their world now. $3.99 11/18/2026

SPAWN #381

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Harvey Tolibao

Spawn has long lingered in the darkness, but now he must step into the light and help the world recover. Has he been gone for too long? Can Al Simmons still be a hero? $3.99 11/25/2026

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Harvey Tolibao Spawn has long lingered in the darkness, but now he must step into the light and help the world recover. Has he been gone for too long? Can Al Simmons still be a hero? $3.99 11/25/2026 SPAWN #382

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Tehani Farr

Al Simmons stepped away from the world. He let it sink into the miasma of evil and corruption. He thought he was done. But no, he has been drawn back into the fight. Too many people rely on his protection, and too many new enemies have surfaced, intent on their desire to destroy humanity. $3.99 12/23/2026

KING SPAWN #62

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Danny Ingrassia

The love of Spawn's life has always been Wanda Blake. And now, with them finally together, Al is living a good life. But things are…off. Wanda is not exactly like she was. Something is horribly wrong. $3.99 12/30/2026

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