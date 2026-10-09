Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg. Green Lantern
A Dark Knight Green Lantern in The Daily LITG, 9th Of October, 2026
A Dark Knight Green Lantern was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Dark Knight Green Lantern leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, headlining a packed Daily LITG roundup for October 9, 2026.
- Top stories include NYCC Green Lantern news, Marvel Brick paperbacks, Renown plans, and major DC Black Label reveals.
- Fresh updates span Buffy, Firefly, Mark Millar, Zatanna, O.M.A.C., Vertigo, and more of yesterday’s biggest comics buzz.
- LITG also revisits the biggest October 9 headlines from the past eight years, plus today’s notable comic book birthdays.
A Dark Knight Green Lantern was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
A Dark Knight Green Lantern and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- NYCC: Green Lantern: The Dying Of The Light By Jason Aaron And Tirso
- Official: Marvel Announces 'Marvel Brick' Thick Paperback Line At NYCC
- NYCC: Marvel's New "Renown" Line Is Intended To Be Kept In Print
- Dunkin' Teams Up with Marvel Studios for New Avengers: Doomsday Menu
- Mark Millar Has An Artist And Timeframe To Do Superman, Batman & More
- Buffy And Angel Will Now Relaunch In March 2027, Firefly In April
- Marvel Announces Zodiac Live-Action Series, Marvel Zombies Specials
- NYCC: DC Black Label Presents Zatanna by Rachel Dodson & Terry Dodson
- NYCC: Hide Nor Hair, A New DC Vertigo Comic By Adam Smith & Bob Quinn
- NYCC: DC Black Label Presents O.M.A.C by Ho Che Anderson & Denys Cowan
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- NYCC: Brian Azzarello & Eduardo Risso Get A New 100 Bullets, Enemigos
- NYCC: Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent, Uncancelled At DC Black Label
- NYCC Announcement: Dragonproof By Eric Palicki And Giulia Lalli
- NYCC: DC Black Label Presents Poison Ivy by Amy Reeder
- NYCC Announcement: Corduroy Road By Eric Palicki And Chris Peterson
- NYCC: Kindergarten Gulag By Mark Russell & Mauricet From Ahoy Comics
- NYCC: Ahoy Comics To Publish An Absolute Wrong Earth In April 2027
- NYCC: Kuromi Gets Her Own Hello Kitty And Friends One-Shot In 2027
- NYCC: Hello Kitty Goes Full Horror In 2027 As IDW Goes Dark
- NYCC: 5 Ways To Get A Bad Idea Courier Blind Bag At New York Comic Con
- "Creating" A.I. Graphic Novels At NYCC And Frankfurt Book Fair
- Kaare Andrews' 100-Copy-Only Renato Jones Omnibus Is At His First NYCC
- NYCC: Timothy Zahn And Gates McFadden Are Both Writing Star Trek
- NYCC: A New Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake For January 2027
- NYCC: Marvel's C.B. Cebulski Relaunches Eataku Substack For New York
- Mark Millar's Next Film Is To Be King Of Spies For Netflix
- Marvel Brick Announced At NYCC In The Daily LITG, 8th Of October, 2026
LITG one year ago, A New Moon Knight Series and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- Marvel Announces A New Moon Knight Series For February 2026
- Marvel Announces Their Ultimate Universe Will End In April 2026
- The Big Reason That Batman Will Be Missing In DC's K.O. (Spoilers)
- Everything You Knew About Darkhawk Was Wrong… Again
- "DC Comics Will Not Support AI Generated Storytelling Or Art"- Jim Lee
- From Glob To Glory, 5 X-Men: Age Of Revelation Comics Tell The Future
- Darkseid's Deepest Darkest Plans For DC's K.O. And Absolute (Spoilers)
- First Major Appearance In Today's Transformers #25
- Marvel Launches Godzilla: Infinity Roar by Gerry, Garron & Guara
- Batman Races Into Action with New McFarlane Toys Batcycle Set
- Universal Distribution Buys Free Comic Book Day
- Frank Miller Tells You How He Tells Stories In "Push The Wall"
- New Zorro Comics With Howard Chaykin & Jorge Fornés From Alien Books
- Jeff Lemire & Dustin Nguyen Announce Crowbound From Image Comics
- Clayton Crain's Marvel Comics Variants Announced At New York Comic Con
- Tales From Erotech Is Too Hot For Bookstores, Will Be Comic Shops Only
- Acky Bright Joins Bad Idea Comics For New York Comic Con
- The Voice Of The Omega Engine At The Heart Of DC's K.O #1 (Spoilers)
- Absolute Batman Will Not Be An Urban Legend (#13 Spoilers)
- The Truth Behind Darkseid in The Daily LITG, 8th of October 2025
LITG two years ago, DC/Marvel Amalgam Omnibus Destroyed After Printer Error
- SCOOP: DC/Marvel Amalgam Omnibus Destroyed After Printer Error
- Doctor Who: Showrunner Russell T. Davies and The Show's New Reality
- Transformers #13 Spoiler Cover Hits eBay, Reveals The Big Secret
- One Big Spoiler For Absolute Batman #1, Published Tomorrow
- The Problems With Ultimate Hawkeye in The Ultimates (Spoilers)
- Over the Garden Wall 10th Anniversary Tribute Short Set for Nov. 3rd
- SCOOP: Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb Return to Ongoing Batman Comic in 2025?
- Rob Liefeld Returns To Youngblood From Image Comics In 2025
- Superman & Lois Co-Showrunner on Final Season Honoring Arrowverse
- Post-Absolute Power Spoilers For DC Comics This Wednesday
- DC Comics Runs Tributes to Comic Book Creator Michael Zulli This Week
- Bad Idea Comics Gives Away Pizza At New York Comic Con… What Else?
- Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee On Batman in The Daily LITG 8th of October 2024
LITG three years ago, An Invincible Moustache
- Invincible: Nathan Fillion Video Makes Convincing Case for Omni-Man
- Sean Murphy Won't Return to White Knight Murphyverse For Years
- Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Had Wil Wheaton/Wesley Crusher Concerns
- Doctor Who: Here's Why David Tennant is The Face of The Modern Era
- Pokemon TCG Releases Six Products Today, Including The Mew UPC
- DC's House Ad For Batman Off-World #1 by Jason Aaron & Doug Mahnke
- Sean Phillips Paints Anything You Ask To Fix His Leaking Roof
- Comic Book Creators React To Hamas Attack Against Israel
- Amazing Spider-Man #35 Preview: Marvel Learns Long Term Planning
- Todd McFarlane Will Reveal Liam Sharp Barbarian Spawn Comic at NYCC
- The Debut of Fletcher Hanks' Fantomah in Jungle Comics #2, at Auction
- How Do DC Comics Make Wesley Dodds' Sandman a Pacifist Superhero?
- The Origin of Sheena's Iconic Costume in Jumbo Comics #10, at Auction
- You Can Own The Original Art To Rob Liefeld's Captain America Breasts
- Sir Patrick Stewart and G.O.D.S. in the Daily LITG 8th October 2023
LITG four years ago, Nightcrawler's horns
- The X-Men's Nightcrawler Will Be Getting Permanent Horns Like Hellboy
- Hasbro Reveals Ironheart Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Figure
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Calms M. Night Shyamalan Film Fears
- All DC Comics Made Returnable Because Of DC Universe Infinite Ultra
- This Is What Shiny Xerneas Will Look Like In Pokemon GO
- Mega Gyarados Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Players: October 2022
- Alan Moore on Superhero Movies as a Possible Precursor To Fascism
- DC Confirms DC Universe Infinite Ultra With One-Month Delayed Comics
- Tony Harris & B Clay Moore Revive The Whistling Skull Without The JSA
- She-Hulk Writer on Daredevil Fan's NSFW Feige Offer: "Time to Collect"
- Sins Of Sinister Is A New Age Of Apocalypse For Marvel's X-Men Comics
- Superman Son of Kal-El Cancelled, Relaunched as Adventures of Superman
- Marvel Launches New Guardians In The Galaxy In 2023
- Josh Williamson & Jamal Campbell Launch Superman Ongoing in February
- Marvel Tease Summer Of Symbiotes & Fall Of X in 2023 Plans
- Action Comics Will Contain Three Ongoing Stories, Including Power Girl
- Marvel's Voices Announce Bishop, Silver Surfer & Wakanda Forever
- DC Universe Infinite Ultra Will Now Have Comics 30 Days After Print
- Soup, a New YA Graphic Novel by Oliver Gerlach and Kelsi Jo Silva
- Cambridge University Launches Permanent Collection of Graphic Novels
- Thing-Of-Order In The Daily LITG, 8th of October 2022
LITG five years ago: Funko Is The Worst
- Funko Wins Award For Worst New York Comic Con 2021 Experience
- Here is Your Shared Retailer Exclusives List For Funko's NYCC 2021
- Aquaman Returns To His Blue Costume In January 2022
- Doctor Who: Colin Baker – No "White Middle-Aged Man" for Next Doctor
- DC Comics Surprise-Drops Free NFTs To DC Fandome Attendees
- Peter Parker Losing his Trademark in Amazing Spider-Man #75 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics To Publish Devil's Reign: X-Men In January
- A Better Look At The X Lives And X Deaths Of Wolverine
- Penguin Random House Making Changes To Marvel Comics Packaging
- The Wheel of Time: New Images from Upcoming Amazon Series Adapt
- ComiXology Drop Pre-Ordered Digital Comics from Website
- Power Rangers, Boom Studios, Kyle Higgins and Kickstarter Royalties
- Mark Millar Writes Queen Elizabeth II In King Of Spies #1
- DC Comics Cancels John Paul Leon's Batman/Catwoman Special For Now
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson – From Hulk To Iron Man?
- DC Comics' January 2022 Hero Collector Graphic Novels Not For The USA
- Spider-Man's Trademark Loss in The Daily LITG, 7th October 2021
LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, Supernatural and Funko
- The Ghosts of Pokémon GO: Halloween Is Coming
- Supernatural Fans Get Preview of Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker Look
- All of the Walmart Con 2020 Exclusive Funko Pop Reveals
- Yamask Has Returned For October's Events In Pokémon GO
- Dave Bautista, Ken Jeong to Team Up Against John Cena & Donald Trump
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Dee "Honor" Exactly What We Expected
- Pokémon GO & Niantic Launch Local Business Recovery Initiative
- Nightwing and Fourth World Collections Cancelled By DC Comics
- Batman #100 – How Punchline Gets Away With It (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Delays Collections And Omnibuses Into Late 2021 and 2022
- DC Comics Will Continue To Be Distributed By Diamond UK In 2021
- Chadwick Boseman Spawn #311 Sells 150,000, Will Crossover Match It?
- James Tynion IV Advertises Razorblades In DC Mature Readers Comics
- Giga #1 Gets 28,000+ Orders From Vault Comics
- Allegations Of Fraud Raised In Comicsgate Trademark Battle
- Counting Down Even More Swords In X Of Swords Today (Spoilers)
- No Reprints On Misprinted Walter Simonson Mighty Thor Artisan Edition
- Reading Up On Mad Jim Jaspers And The Fury In X Of Swords (Spoilers)
- They're Letting Anyone Pick Up Mjolnir These Days – Thor #8 Spoilers
- Terry Moore Will Host Pre-order for New Graphic Novel Ever on Monday
LITG seven years ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.
And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.
- Jonathan Kent To Be The New Superman For DC Comics?
- Gossip: Wonder Woman Will Be the First to be Replaced in DC Comics' 5G?
- Interview: D&D-Inspired Clothing Line Cantrip
- Gossip: Luke Fox, Jonathan Kent – What DC Comics' 5G is All About
- Harley Quinn Has a New Lover at DC – One That No One Will Be Able To Guess
- David Tennant's Doctor Who to Meet Jodie Whittaker's Doctor in 2020 – in the Comics
- Check Out New "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor" Gameplay
- 5 Things WWE Must Do Tonight on Raw to Save Itself After the Hell in a Cell Fiasco [Spoilers]
- Frank Cho is a Little Late for His Outrage at New York Comic Con
- Over Three Hundred Cosplay Shots from New York Comic Con's Final Day, Sunday #NYCC
LITG eight years ago, Toys R US was teasing…
And the Stan Lee situation was getting even more complex.
- Toys R Us Tweets They Might Be Returning, Online Rage Ensues
- Stan Lee Issues Statement About Keya Morgan's 'Hostage Videos' to Bleeding Cool
- Nintendo Switch Will Be Getting New Hardware in 2019
- John Byrne Says He Would Be Back at Marvel if C.B. Cebulski Shook His Hand
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Comic book creator of Grendel, Matt Wagner
- Uncharted comics publisher Martin A Stephenson
- Comic book retailer at Ssalesfish, Bret Parks
- Comic book creator of Thanos, Jim Starlin.
- Comic book creator Michael Netzer
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
-
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.