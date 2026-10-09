Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg. Green Lantern

A Dark Knight Green Lantern in The Daily LITG, 9th Of October, 2026

A Dark Knight Green Lantern was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Dark Knight Green Lantern leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, headlining a packed Daily LITG roundup for October 9, 2026.

Top stories include NYCC Green Lantern news, Marvel Brick paperbacks, Renown plans, and major DC Black Label reveals.

Fresh updates span Buffy, Firefly, Mark Millar, Zatanna, O.M.A.C., Vertigo, and more of yesterday’s biggest comics buzz.

LITG also revisits the biggest October 9 headlines from the past eight years, plus today’s notable comic book birthdays.

A Dark Knight Green Lantern was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

A Dark Knight Green Lantern and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, A New Moon Knight Series and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

LITG two years ago, DC/Marvel Amalgam Omnibus Destroyed After Printer Error

LITG three years ago, An Invincible Moustache

LITG four years ago, Nightcrawler's horns

LITG five years ago: Funko Is The Worst

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, Supernatural and Funko

LITG seven years ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.

And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.

LITG eight years ago, Toys R US was teasing…

And the Stan Lee situation was getting even more complex.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Comic book creator of Grendel, Matt Wagner

Uncharted comics publisher Martin A Stephenson

Comic book retailer at Ssalesfish, Bret Parks

Comic book creator of Thanos, Jim Starlin .

. Comic book creator Michael Netzer

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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