Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, fantastic four, kev walker, midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four, Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men

A First Glimpse Inside Midnight Fantastic Four #2 (Spoilers)

A First Glimpse Inside Midnight Fantastic Four #2 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker (Spoilers)

Article Summary Inside Midnight Fantastic Four #2, Reed Richards begins work at Storm Systems with Sue, Johnny, and Ben Grimm.

Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker push Midnight Fantastic Four #2 into darker mystery with Reed’s fractured past.

Midnight Fantastic Four #2 teases atomic-age horror as the team tests a theory tied to dangerous new discoveries.

Issue #2 sets up Jornada del Muerto in issue #3, where the Fantastic Four uncover traces of a hidden world.

Today is the FOC date for Marvel's Midnight Universe titles, the last day retailers have to set their orders for Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men, and Midnight Fantastic Four. You can catch up on all my coverage today on Bleeding Cool with this Midnight tag. But here, for the first time, is a look inside the second issue of Midnight Fantastic Four by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker. With Reed Richards at Storm Systems

And an attack of the ravens, defeated by Ben Grimm. Because, as issue 1 shows, there's something up with the birds as well… though that's more of an Edgar Allen Poe motif than from HP Lovecraft…

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. December 16th 2026 $4.99

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery?

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