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A First Glimpse Inside Midnight Spider-Man #2 (Spoilers)

A First Glimpse Inside Midnight Spider-Man #2 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc (Spoilers)

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Today is the FOC date for Marvel's Midnight Universe titles, the last day retailers have to set their orders for Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men, and Midnight Fantastic Four. You can catch up on all my coverage today on Bleeding Cool with this Midnight tag. But here, for the first time, is a look inside the second issue of Midnight Spider-Man by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc.

I think, right now, you can be grateful it's in black and white, yes? I mean, if you've just eaten, for example.

  • MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2
    Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC
    Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99
  • MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #3
    Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC
    THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. December 16th 2026 $4.99
  • MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1
    Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC
    A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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