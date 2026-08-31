Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four, Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men, phillip kennedy johnson, ScieTronc

A First Glimpse Inside Midnight Spider-Man #2 (Spoilers)

A First Glimpse Inside Midnight Spider-Man #2 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc (Spoilers)

Today is the FOC date for Marvel's Midnight Universe titles, the last day retailers have to set their orders for Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men, and Midnight Fantastic Four. You can catch up on all my coverage today on Bleeding Cool with this Midnight tag. But here, for the first time, is a look inside the second issue of Midnight Spider-Man by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc.

I think, right now, you can be grateful it's in black and white, yes? I mean, if you've just eaten, for example.

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #3

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. December 16th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. December 16th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99

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