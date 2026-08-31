Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four, Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men

A First Glimpse Inside Midnight X-Men #2 (Spoilers)

A First Glimpse Inside Midnight X-Men #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte (Spoilers)

Article Summary Inside Midnight X-Men #2, Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte deepen Marvel’s dark new mutant saga.

The issue flashes back ten years to the split between mutants, vampires, empyres, and humanity.

Five original X-Men and a handful of survivors are pulled into the fallout shaping the Midnight Universe.

FOC spotlights Midnight X-Men #2 and previews what follows in issue #3’s ruthless no-mutants future.

Today is the FOC date for Marvel's Midnight Universe titles, the last day retailers have to set their orders for Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men, and Midnight Fantastic Four. You can catch up on all my coverage today on Bleeding Cool with this Midnight tag. But here, for the first time, is a look inside the second issue of Midnight X-Men by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte. As it flashes back ten years ago to the events that split mutants, vampires, empyres and humans… with the five original X-Men and a few others who made it into the Midnight Universe…

The dread is evident in every page…

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… December 16th 2026 $4.99

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? October 7th 2026 $4.99

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… December 16th 2026 $4.99

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