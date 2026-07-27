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A First Look At The Horror Of Reed Richards In Midnight Fantastic Four

A first look at the Horror of Reed Richards in the new Midnight Fantastic Four by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker

Article Summary Midnight Fantastic Four twists Reed Richards into body horror, stretching flesh and muscle while his skeleton stays fixed.

Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker reimagine the team through cosmic horror, with a Lovecraftian symbol replacing the classic Four.

Midnight Fantastic Four #1 follows an obsessive scientist whose discovery warps Reed, Sue, Johnny and Ben in terrifying ways.

Issue #2 sends Reed to Storm Systems with Sue, Johnny and Ben, where a breakthrough promises to redefine atomic-age peril.

The description of the Midnight version of Reed Richards at the Marvel Midnight Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con, by writer Benjamin Percy, was pretty far out there, as we saw Kev Walker's designs for the Midnight Universe version of the Fantastic Four.

As he tells us, Midnight Mister Fantastic can move his flesh but not his bones; his skin, veins, and muscles can stretch out, that's all, then return to the skeleton. In the Midnight Universe, the Four symbol, rather than the team members, is two triangles that represent the intersection of two universes, as it goes all HP Lovecraft on us. Johnny Storm looks as if he may have lost his legs in the accident that formed him and now has prosthetic limbs, and Ben Grimm is crumbling apart.

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

KEV WALKER (A)

An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery?

40 PAGES $5.99 US | PARENTAL ADVISORY | ON SALE OCTOBER 7

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) KEV WALKER (A) An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? 40 PAGES $5.99 US | PARENTAL ADVISORY | ON SALE OCTOBER 7 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Kev Walker

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. On Sale November 18

Marvel Comics: Midnight Universe Saturday July 25, 2026 1:45pm – 2:45pm PDT Room 6A

The light had its turn. The cloak of secrecy is removed around Midnight, a terrifying new Marvel Comics universe featuring monstrous incarnations of the world's biggest heroes. The writers behind this new creator-driven initiative reveal what readers need to know, along with insights into the world and its origins. Attendees who remain until the end will receive an exclusive black-and-white ashcan edition preview of the Midnight Universe.

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