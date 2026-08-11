Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, deadshot, Gerry Duggan

A First Look Inside The DC Next Level One Shot Comic With Deadshot

A first look inside the DC Next Level One Shot comic by Gerry Duggan, Fernando Blanco, Jordie Bellaire and Buddy Beaudoin with Deadshot

Article Summary First look at DC Next Level One Shot #1 spotlights Deadshot in a new mission from Gerry Duggan and Fernando Blanco.

DC Next Level promises a deadly job gone wrong, a father-daughter thread, and a conspiracy tied to war ahead.

The preview teases the stakes of DC Next Level but saves the biggest reveals and answers for the full one-shot release.

Next Level One Shot #1 hits on August 26, 2026 for $4.99, setting up what is next for the wider DC Next Level line.

A first look inside the DC Comics Next Level One Shot #1 featuring Deadshot by Gerry Duggan, Fernando Blanco, Jordie Bellaire and Buddy Beaudoin. DC Comics previously promised that "In Next Level: One Shot, DC's deadliest assassin goes to the Next Level and uncovers a conspiracy that will change everything. Duggan and Blanco tell the tale of a job gone sideways, a father and his daughter, and a web of super-powered lies that stretches throughout the entire DC Next Level cast of characters…and points in the direction of war on the horizon. This epic issue tells you everything you need to know about what's next for Next Level… if you survive the experience."

None of which you get in the preview, of course! You'll need the actual comic book for that… in a couple of weeks.

NEXT LEVEL ONE SHOT #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Fernando Blanco

TO COME OUT ON TOP, DEADSHOT ONLY NEEDS ONE SHOT. The deadliest assassin in DCU history goes to the Next Level in Next Level: One Shot–and uncovers a conspiracy that will change everything. Writer Gerry Duggan tells the tale of a job gone sideways, a father and his daughter, and a web of super-powered lies that stretches throughout the entire DC Next Level cast of characters…and points the direction to war on the horizon. This epic issue tells you everything you need to know about what's next for Next Level…if you survive the experience. $4.99 8/26/2026

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