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A First Look Inside The Demon #1 By James Harren For DC Next Level

A First Look Inside The Demon #1 By James Harren For DC Next Level... and a John McCrea cover too!

Article Summary The Demon #1 by James Harren is officially confirmed for DC Next Level, launching in October with Harren writing and drawing.

James Harren’s new Demon story follows Jason Blood as he faces Hell’s hidden darkness and the threat of Etrigan’s return.

The Demon #1 features covers by James Harren, plus variant covers by Daniel Warren Johnson, Michael Walsh, Hayden Sherman.

John McCrea returns to The Demon with a 1:25 variant cover, echoing his acclaimed run with Garth Ennis on the character.

It was the worst-kept secret of DC Next Level that comic book creator James Harren would be writing and drawing a new Demon comic book for DC Next Level. But at the DC's Next Level panel on Friday, it was officially confirmed as coming out in October. And now we get a look inside… and yes, there's a John McCrea cover too, who used to draw The Demon last century when it was written by Garth Ennis, and from whence they both created Hitman. And James Harren begins, it seems with the topography of hell looking very much like New York City with the ATMs to boot… except that this one seems to have a castle for demonic entities to play cards within. Maybe. We'll have to buy the comic to find out.

THE DEMON #1

WRITTEN BY: JAMES HARREN

ART BY: JAMES HARREN

COVER BY: JAMES HARREN

VARIANT COVERS BY: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON AND MICHAEL WALSH

NEXT LEVEL VARIANT COVER BY: HAYDEN SHERMAN

1:25 VARIANT COVER BY: JOHN MCCREA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: JAMES HARREN

BLANK SKETCH COVER

The world is infested with a darkness it cannot see. Beasts from Hell feast on humanity's soul. Enter: Jason Blood. A man alive too long. Witness to centuries of Hell's victories. A wanderer with a shattered mind and a split soul. Following the mute face—a lost wizard—tortured by a voice from Hell, can Jason Blood protect our world and save his soul? Will the Demon Etrigan rise again? Superstar writer/artist James Harren creates a brand-new epic starring the mightiest demon of them all!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/7/26

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