Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, Cliff Rathburn, G.Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, matt fraction

A First Proper Look Inside Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunset (Spoilers)

A First Proper Look Inside Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Cliff Rathburn (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunset #1 launches DC’s new Batman event, with a lettered preview ahead of its August 26 release.

Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Cliff Rathburn kick off a Gotham night of chaos.

Pamela Isley and Vandal Savage make desperate power plays as Gotham faces blackout, war, and prehistoric plant terror.

The preview also sets up Batman #13 and Poison Ivy #48 as key Batman: Bad Seeds crossover chapters.

Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunset launches the Batman event crossover, and we have a preview of the first issue, to be published in ten days' time by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Cliff Rathburn. We saw some of these pages before, but now we have them lettered…

BATMAN BAD SEEDS SUNSET #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn (CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE BATMAN: BAD SEEDS EVENT STARTS HERE! MATT FRACTION, G. WILLOW WILSON, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, AND CLIFF RATHBURN KICK OFF AN ALL-NEW BATMAN EVENT! Gotham City's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave Gotham decimated by daylight. Having already declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, paramilitarized police army, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage sees an opportunity to solve two problems at once. Storylines converge in Batman: Bad Seeds, a Gotham City event spanning one long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a hostile world of prehistoric plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. As the sun goes down and Gotham loses power, Matt Fraction (Batman), G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Giuseppe Camuncoli (Absolute Evil), and Cliff Rathburn (The Walking Dead) deliver an unforgettable opening chapter that shows the only thing scarier than the night just might be the morning sun… $5.99 8/26/2026

Here are other pages we previously ran, still unlettered…

As well as other crossover issues…

Batman #13

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Matteo Scalera

VANDAL SAVAGE PUTS IVY IN THE CROSSHAIRS! Somewhere in the headquarters of the Gotham City Police Department, Vandal Savage hides a chemical weapon designed to kill Poison Ivy…but if Ivy dies, there will be no ending the bad night of Bad Seeds, for Gotham City or anywhere else. No power. No comms. A heavily-armed private militia tasked with bringing him down on orders of the worst person in Gotham. All holed up together within an impenetrable fortress. This sounds like a job for Batman. Eisner winner Matt Fraction and superstar artist Matteo Scalera deliver a crucial chapter of the Batman: Bad Seeds event!

$4.99 9/2/2026

POISON IVY #48

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

MEET YOUR MASTER. With Gotham City firmly in Poison Ivy's grasp, the verdant villainess's powers are at an all-time high. Now that Batman's forces and Ivy's traitorous former allies are all ground down to a pulp beneath her, is there anyone left to stand in Ivy's way? Absolutely not. It's time to get in line or die.

$3.99 9/30/2026

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