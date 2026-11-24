Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: bombshell, Curtt Pires, Fireborn, Franklin Jonas, Giada Belviso, Heartbreaker, Lost Fantasy, Timmy Heague

A Heartbreaker Bombshell Spoiler For Lost Fantasy #14 Out Tomorrow

A Heartbreaker Bombshell Spoiler for Lost Fantasy #14 from Timmy Heague and Giada Belviso out tomorrow from Image Comics

Article Summary Lost Fantasy #14 hits tomorrow from Image Comics, with Bombshell Chapter Zero expanding the fast-growing Lost Fantasy Universe.

Major Lost Fantasy #14 spoiler: Heartbreaker, aka Vixie Veronik, debuts on the final page to challenge Bombshell.

Bombshell vs Heartbreaker sets up a new Lost Fantasy Universe rivalry, with spinoff plans teased for 2027.

Fireborn’s animated adaptation is fueling Lost Fantasy #5 sales, while upcoming Lost Fantasy and Fireborn issues shift.

Lost Fantasy #14 by Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas and Luca Casalanguida, with the Bombshell back-up by Timmy Heague and Giada Belviso, is out tomorrow from Image Comics. And it comes at the time that the Lost Fantasy Universe gets an animated deal for the spinoff title Fireborn, and eBay sales boom as a result. Lost Fantasy #5, the first appearance of Fireborn, is a $40 book now, or $150 for a 9.8 CGC slabbed book. And I have a certain spoiler for Lost Fantasy #14 regarding the Bombshell back-up, which is also jonesing for a Lost Fantasy Universe spinoff for 2027. As the character appearing on the last page of the backup is Vixie Veronik, aka Heartbreaker, their giant crossbow-wielding rival, kicking off Bombshell vs Heartbreaker in the Lost Fantasy universe…

Though you may have to wait a little longer for more of the universe crossover, as the Lost Universe titles have been slipping down the schedule a little and Fireborn #8 had to be resolicited for February… here are the current schedules.

Lost Fantasy #14 by Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas, Luca Casalanguida, Timmy Heague and Giada Belviso

Henry Races to help Edge and Nihlas on the Infinite Archipelago. The World Wall shatters. Oblivion comes for us all. Bombshell Chapter Zero Continues! $3.99 11/25/26

Henry Races to help Edge and Nihlas on the Infinite Archipelago. The World Wall shatters. Oblivion comes for us all. Bombshell Chapter Zero Continues! $3.99 11/25/26 Fireborn #6 by Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas, Patrick Mulholland

NEW STORY ARC: Aaron's dad, Isaac, is back in his life in a big way, but does Aaron want him back? And if that wasn't enough, a brand new deadly adversary has his sights set on Fireborn!. The second arc of the breakout superhero fantasy hit starts now! $3.99 12/02/26

NEW STORY ARC: Aaron's dad, Isaac, is back in his life in a big way, but does Aaron want him back? And if that wasn't enough, a brand new deadly adversary has his sights set on Fireborn!. The second arc of the breakout superhero fantasy hit starts now! $3.99 12/02/26 Lost Fantasy #15 by Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas, Luca Casalanguida, Timmy Heague and Giana Belkviso

The wall between worlds has fallen. The invasion has begun. Henry and the great hunters fight to save everything. Edge burns a hole in reality. PLUS: Bombshell, Chapter Zero by PIRES, HEAGUE & BLEVISA reaches its startling conclusion! $3.99 01/20/26

The wall between worlds has fallen. The invasion has begun. Henry and the great hunters fight to save everything. Edge burns a hole in reality. PLUS: Bombshell, Chapter Zero by PIRES, HEAGUE & BLEVISA reaches its startling conclusion! $3.99 01/20/26 Fireborn #7 by Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas, Patrick Mulholland

Following the shocking conclusion of the prior issue, Aaron fights for his life and receives help in the form of an unlikely ally! As the hunt for Fireborn continues and the walls continue closing in, Aaron will have to do the unimaginable to survive. $3.99 01/20/26

Following the shocking conclusion of the prior issue, Aaron fights for his life and receives help in the form of an unlikely ally! As the hunt for Fireborn continues and the walls continue closing in, Aaron will have to do the unimaginable to survive. $3.99 01/20/26 Fireborn #8 by Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas, Patrick Mulholland

Following the shock revelation of the last issue, Aaron struggles to find his footing. The hunt for Fireborn intensifies—and if Aaron's going to survive, he's going to need all the help he can get! $3.99 02/17/26

Following the shock revelation of the last issue, Aaron struggles to find his footing. The hunt for Fireborn intensifies—and if Aaron's going to survive, he's going to need all the help he can get! $3.99 02/17/26 Lost Fantasy #16 by Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas, Luca Casalanguida, Timmy Heague and Giana Belkviso

The end is here! Henry VS Edge for the fate of the world above, and the world beneath. $3.99 02/17/26

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