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A Highly Graded CGC 9.9 Absolute Batman #1 Just Sold For $10,000

A Highly Graded CGC 9.9 Absolute Batman #1 Just Sold For $10,000, while a raw ungraded copy just sold for $725

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Article Summary

  • A CGC 9.9 Absolute Batman #1 standard first printing just sold on eBay for $9,999, setting a huge benchmark.
  • A raw ungraded Absolute Batman #1 also sold for $725, showing strong demand even without CGC certification.
  • CGC census scarcity is driving prices, with only a handful of 9.9 copies recorded and no 10.0 copies confirmed.
  • Other top Absolute Batman sales include a 9.9 SDCC ashcan near $8,500 and a signed 9.8 ashcan at $12,000.

A standard cover copy of Absolute Batman #1, first printing, graded 9.9 by CGC, has just sold on eBay for $9,999. Over ten grand with postage. There are five 9.8 CGC standard copies of which this is one, and three 9.9 certified signed copies. There are no 10.0 copies. While a raw copy of Absolute Batman #1 just sold for $725.

A Highly Graded Standard Copy Of Absolute Batman #1 Sold FOr $10,000
eBay photo of Absolute Batman #1 9.9

Sold by Absolutely Bat Crazy, they say it is "1 of only 4 9.9 copies on the CGC census and the only 9.9 with the Absolute Batman Custom Label. One of a kind. The product is a highly collectible and sought-after comic book, Absolute Batman #1, featuring characters like Bane, Joker, Batman, and more from the DC Universe. Graded at a perfect 9.9 Mint condition, this 1st Print cover by artist Nick Dragotta is a special edition key issue that is a must-have for fans and collectors. Published by DC Comics in 2024, this single-issue comic is a valuable addition to any comic book collection, offering action, adventure, and suspense in a modern age setting."

The next-best sale for a standard-ish Absolute Batman comic was the foil San Diego Comic-Con Ashcan from 2024, limited to 500 copies, also graded CGC 9.9, which sold on Offer between the listed price of $8888.88 and $8500. A 9.8 graded cover of that ashcan, signed by both Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, also went for $12,000.

Absolute Batman #18 Sketch Cover by Dan Quintana Sells For $18,500
Whatnot photo

The most ever paid for an Absolute Batman comic was $18,000 for a blank sketch cover of Absolute Batman #18, which Dan Quinatana then painted a unique cover for. But that's not the kind of comic you could have picked off the shelf for $4.99 in 2024… and of which there were over a hundred thousand copies out there. If you had all those copies, which would have cost you a million dollars, cover price (a quarter of a million, wholesale), and got them all graded at 9.9, it would be worth a cool billion dollars… and even ungraded, you would have seventy-five million in the bank…

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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