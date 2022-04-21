A Little Princess Graphic Novel, By Ivy Noelle Weir & Melanie Kim

A Little Princess is a new graphic novel adaptation by Ivy Noelle Weir and Melanie Kim. "Although she is far away from her home in South Korea, military child Sara Crewe makes friends with ease at her new boarding school in Los Angeles. However, she struggles to get into the good graces of the school's caretaker, Miss Minchin."

Ivy Noelle Weir is a librarian and publishing professional, best known for comics such as Bountiful Garden, Princeless, Archival Quality, Anne Of West Philly and The Secret Garden on 81st Street. Melanie Kim is a student at the Maine College of Art & Design.

A Little Princess by Frances Hodgson Burnett was originally a serialised short story, Sara Crewe: or, What Happened at Miss Minchin's in St. Nicholas Magazine that ran from December 1887. Adapting the story into a stage play in 1902, A Little Un-fairy Princess, she was persuaded to expand the story to fill a full novel, published in 1905, as A Little Princess: Being the Whole Story of Sara Crewe Now Being Told for the First Time.

Picked up by Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown, A Little Princess will be published in the winter of 2026. Ivy Noelle Weir's agent Anjali Singh at Ayesha Pande Literary represented her.

In 2019, Little, Brown was directed to expand their graphic novel list for years going ahead, and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director, Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then, with Suggs one of a number of beneficiaries of this publishing plan. It's another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published. It's a long way until the USA gets to the kind of breadth and depth enjoyed by Japan, Korea or France but it is one of a number of major moves in that direction.