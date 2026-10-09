Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Ark-M, new york comic con, nick dragotta, scott snyder

A Look Ahead At Absolute Batman #25 With An NYCC Panel Giveaway

NYCC: A Look Ahead at Absolute Batman #25 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta with an New York Comic Con Panel Giveaway

Article Summary DC revealed new Absolute Batman #25 preview pages at NYCC, teasing Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta’s milestone issue.

Absolute Batman #25 hits on 10/28/2026, promising all the villains, all the heroes, and massive stakes for Batman.

NYCC Absolute Universe panel attendees received an Absolute Batman #25 gatefold print tied to the convention reveal.

Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark-M #1 expands Joker’s Arks in November, with fallout set to impact the Absolute Universe.

Just shown off at New York Comic Con by DC Comics, at the Absolute Universe Panel, with Scott Snyder, some sneak peeks at Absolute Batman #25, without saying anything else… Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

And those attending the panel all got this print of the Absolute Batman #25 gatefold cover… to get signed, to flip on eBay, to probably pay for their hotel rooms for the whole show…

While the Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark M Special in November explores all the different Arks created by Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker. One of them is devoted to dark magic, the special is intended to affect the entire Absolute Universe and the final page will have a major event for one Absolute Universe character in particular…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman? $5.99 10/28/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman? $5.99 10/28/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN BEYOND ARK-M #1

(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Francesco Francavilla

SCOTT SNYDER AND FRANK TIERI DIVE INTO THE DISTURBING ORIGIN OF PROFESSOR PYG, AND THE JOKER'S WORLDWIDE ARKS! In Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1, we took you inside the darkest recesses of Ark M…now prepare to see what's beyond! As the Joker surveys his empire of Arks, learn what terrible secrets and bone-chilling shocks lurk within them! Do you dare join the maniacal superstar team that brought you the Ark M Special (Scott Snyder and Frank Tieri) as we uncover what other horrible challenges and bloodcurdling surprises await the Absolute Dark Knight? Do you dare not to? $4.99 11/25/2026

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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