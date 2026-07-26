Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Cassandra Cain, Absolute Catwoman, cassandra cain, catwoman, che grayson, Matais Bergara, sdcc

A Look Inside Absolute Cassandra Cain At San Diego Comic-Con

A look inside Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand one-shot by Che Grayson and Matias Bergara at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand #1 arrives in September, spinning out of Absolute Catwoman in DC's Absolute Universe.

Che Grayson says the one-shot explores Cassandra Cain's genesis and reveals new League of Assassins backstory.

Absolute Cassandra Cain ties her origin to Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, Lady Shiva, and Selina Kyle's world.

DC unveiled Absolute Cassandra Cain details during the San Diego Comic-Con Absolute Universe panel on July 25.

The Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand #1 one-shot by Che Grayson and Matias Bergara, the spinoff of Absolute Catwoman, itself a spinoff of Absolute Batman, is out in September, telling the story of Casandra Cain in the Absolute Universe and her involvement with Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker. And it got a little preview at the Absolute Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con last night. Che Grayson said, "We get to not only know about Cassandra Cain's genesis, but we also get to know about the League of Assassins' backstory." And we got a peek inside some of the inked pages…

ABSOLUTE CASSANDRA CAIN THE SHADOWS HAND #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Che Grayson (A/CA) Matias Bergara

SPINNING OUT FROM ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN COMES THE ABSOLUTE DEMON'S HAND! Years ago, The Joker trained with the League of Assassins, and when he learned all he could, he slaughtered everyone. But out of the wreckage of what was left came Lady Shiva and her daughter, CASSANDRA CAIN. Learn the origin of the Absolute Universe's most formidable assassin and how her story is one that is intertwined with the world's greatest thief, Selina Kyle, Catwoman! $4.99 9/9/2026

DC's Absolute Universe Saturday July 25, 2026 12:30pm – 1:30pmPDT Room 6DE

Award-winning writers and artists behind DC's Absolute line discuss the fan-favorite comics and how these stories are crafted. The panel includes early hints about the justice closing in on Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Absolute cast. Featuring Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), Nick Dragotta (Absolute Batman), Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), Jeff Lemire (Absolute Flash), Che Grayson (Absolute Catwoman), Pornsak Pichetshote (Absolute Green Arrow), Rafael Albuquerque (Absolute Green Arrow), and others. Moderated by Katie Kubert (group editor, DC) and Andrew Marino (senior editor, DC).

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