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A Look Inside Darkseid Vs. The World As It Leads Up To Absolute Crisis

A Look Inside Darkseid Vs, The World by Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene as it leads up to Absolute Crisis

Article Summary Darkseid Vs. The World by Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene arrives in October as a DC All In Saga one-shot.

The comic serves as a Darkseid primer after DC K.O., revealing what he has been doing before Absolute Crisis.

DC Connect confirms Darkseid Vs. The World helps set up Absolute Crisis in 2027 and the next phase of DC.

The story explores Uxus becoming Darkseid, as the war against Darkseid grows beyond the King Omega battle.

They promised that DC All-in Saga: Darkseid vs The World by Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene would be published by DC Comics later this year, as a DC K.O epilogue, to let us know what Darkseid has been up to since DC's K.O. and operate as a primer for the year to come. And at San Diego Comic-Con they followed tyhrough and put it on the cover of DC Connect as well. Which means, yes, Absolute Crisis is coming in 2027. But first we get a look inside the pages by Sanford Green to see what we can work out ahead of time… as we get Darkseid seemingly plagued by Justice Leaguers from across the Multiverse. He doesnb't look best pleased… this will be the first in a new series of DC All-In one shots.

DC ALL IN SAGA: DARKSEID VS. THE WORLD #1

WRITTEN BY: SCOTT SNYDER AND JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART BY: SANFORD GREENE AND YASMINE PUTRI

COVER BY: SANFORD GREENE

VARIANT COVERS BY: MARK SPEARS, JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, AND ANTHONY MARQUES

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: JUAN FERREYRA

The ultimate anti-life in the universe has been at the heart of the DC All In Saga since its beginning…and while the King Omega battle has been won by the forces of good, the war against Darkseid has only just begun! Comics superstars Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene present the hidden past of the being called Uxus, his descent into Darkseid, and his plans for the fate of all creation! It's DC's premier villain as you've never seen him before, by the biggest names in comics, in DC All In Saga: Darkseid vs. the World!

$5.99 US | 48 Pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/28/26

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