Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Avengers: Armageddon, Christopher yost, colossus, Maximum X-Men, storm, tony s Daniel, wolverine

A Look Inside Maximum X-Men, Spinning Out Of Avengers: Armageddon

A look inside Maximum X-Men, spinning out of Avengers: Armageddon, with Storm, Wolverine and Colossus from Christopher Yost & Tony S. Daniel

Marvel Comics announced Maximum X-Men spinning out from Avengers: Armageddon earlier in the year. Ahead of the Marvel Comics December 20206 solicits and solicitations, they have dropped more details of this Very Nineties X-Men from Christopher Yost and Tony S. Daniel.

MAXIMUM X-MEN #1

Written by CHRISTOPHER YOST, Art by TONY S. DANIEL

Covers by TONY S. DANIEL, SIMONE DI MEO, IVAN TALAVERA, CHRIS SAMNEE, KEN LASHLEY, DAVID NAKAYAMA

MUTANTS BY BIRTH, HEROES BY CHOICE! After the cataclysmic events of Armageddon, who's left to save the world from Avengers-level threats? In the absence of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Storm and Wolverine assemble a new team of Earth's Mightiest Mutants to face the foes no single hero can handle. But they may quickly come to regret that decision when the Annihilation Wave arrives on Earth!On Sale 12/2

"Avengers: Armageddon may spell the end of the Avengers as we know them, but from the ashes rises a mighty new era for Marvel's Merry Mutants in MAXIMUM X-MEN! Launching this December, the all-new ongoing series by writer Christopher Yost and artist Tony S. Daniel—two X-Men superstars in their own right—brings together a powerhouse lineup including stalwart X-Men and iconic mutant heroes. With the Avengers disbanded, they'll step up to become Earth's new Mightiest Heroes! Today, fans can get a first look at the series, including the debut of explosive variant covers by Simone Di Meo and Ken Lashley, along with a sneak peek at the action-packed interior artwork."

Christopher Yost said, "To protect a world that hates and fears them. The X-Men will always do the right thing, they're fighting ignorance as much as supervillains. But in this moment in time for the team, humanity seems to be coming around a little bit. In a world without Avengers… who will save us?"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!