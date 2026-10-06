Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: gambit, jonathan hickman, midnight, Midnight X-Men, nightcrawler, Psylocke, storm

A Look Inside Tomorrow's (Or Tonight's) Midnight X-Men #1 (XSpoilers)

A Better Look Inside Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte (Spoilers)

Article Summary Midnight X-Men #1 reveals Jonathan Hickman’s non-linear mutant vampire saga, opening in 2026 and flashing back 10 years.

Nightcrawler, Magma and Cardinal Stryker move against the vampire threat as Nova Roma’s fate hints at a devastating past.

Magneto’s House of X gathers surviving non-vampire mutants while Trish Tilby tracks mutant vampires and rising human resistance.

Midnight X-Men #1 deepens Marvel’s Midnight Universe with Empyres, vampire Reavers, fragile peace talks and brutal war.

A little while ago, I looked at Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte from Marvel Comics, based on revealed imagery and previews. Now I have some updated imagery added to what I wrote then (with some fixed typos), some official, some… um… otherwise… before the actual publication tomorrow. I also said that "Midnight X-Men will not be an origin in the same sense as the other two Midnight titles, and Jonathan Hickman sees that as a main distinction; this is an established world for these empires, mutant vampires. The idea is that things have been going wrong for the last decade and we as readers will be playing catch-up, which is the way that most X-Men readers came to the comic books in the first place. So it will be told in a non-linear fashion, and will begin with flashbacks. So we will see an earlier version of the X-Men far closer to the classic look, the original five X-Men, Kitty Pryde, Colossus and more… and something goes very badly wrong for them all, compared to Giant Size X-Men and the Phoenix Saga. They come back (well, some of them come back) changed and kicks off Midnight X-Men. The comic book will be the story of that failure…"

As William Stryker, a Cardinal in the Catholic Church in this world beset by vampires, visits Bishop Kurt Wagner, or as we know him, Nightcrawler, and Sister Amara Aquilla, or Magma, with his Purifiers…

And the suggestion that something very bad happened to Magma's home, and Marvel deep-cut, Nova Roma. And now it is time to take it to the vampires.

Specifically, the mutant vampires, the empyres, M-pires or empowered vampires, are at war with the vampires, and that war plays out across the world when the sun turns away from it, as long as no one can tell. The peace must hold… but will it?

The ones that did this sort of thing. The peace must hold… but will it? I mentioned how Midnight X-Men was going to play out in flashback, and so it begins. Set partially on the 6th of October 2026, the present day, and ten years in the past when it all went down.

As Magneto gather non-vampire mutants in his House Of X, with Polaris, Havok, Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch, Toad, Unus The Untouchable and more…

Trish Tilby is trying to tell the world about mutant vampires, tracked by their absence, and leading a human resistance, vampire Reavers may be even worse…

Time for Gambit, Glob, Psylocke and Empath to add the mix, for a Mutant Vampire Massacre…

And maybe they have a chance. Mutant vampires cannot be killed by a stake through the heart, but they are just as susceptible to adamantium in the Midnight Universe…

Humans, Human Clergy, Mutants, Mutant Clergy, Vampires, Empyres, Enhanced Vampires…how can the peace hold? I also said that "Midnight X-Men #1 goes with reports on vampires and empyres in a scientific fashion from the Muir Island Institute, including the events and discoveries of the ten-year history that led us here." Well, here's a little proof of that.

Midnight X-Men #1 is published tomorrow by Marvel Comics… or midnight tonight at participating comic book stores.

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire! October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire! October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… December 16th 2026 $4.99

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