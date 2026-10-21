Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Avengers: Armageddon, miracleman, nick fury

A Marvel Superheroes Utopian Future? Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers

The Future Of The Superheroes Of The Marvel Universe, A Utopia? Or a Hell? Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers

It has been promised. Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar, published today, will change things in the Marvel Universe going forward. And from the looks of things, they are not wrong. We are told in solicits, "the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against superheroes." And for David Colton, "what is the price of all that great power?" While we "see where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1". So let's dig in. Spoilers obviously… asd we have already been looking at where Miracleman, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man may be going…

Previous issues saw David Colton, the new Miracleman, dispose of the world's nuclear arsenal. A bit like the old Miracleman once did, when remaking the world with the alien Qys and Warpsmiths.

As Avengers Armageddon #5 also heads to the United Nations, with different people making plays…

And not everyone was entirely down with that state of affairs. Not initially, at least.

And Tony Stark doesn't seem minded to replace them, with the way the world is. Not even to keep the Avengers going.

But Tony Stark and Peter Parker have been here before….

Might Tony Stark be taking the Miracleman role instead? As the nations of the world move their own chess pieces…

If no nation now has nuclear weapons, the only weapons of mass destruction remaining are those who walk among them, or fly over their heads. As has been noted, Sue Storm can turn off the sun if she wants.

As Nick Fury prepares for a newly United Nations-funded version of S.H.I.E.L.D., but one looking to control superhumanity under the "Superpowers Resolution", or, as Tony Stark might put it", another Superhuman Registration Act"?

As the world decides that maybe, just maybe, the superheroes are too much for them.

After all, this is how it went down in Miracleman…

As money was abolished, need was abolished, democracy was abolished; it's not far from where Doctor Doom was headed in One World Under Doom. Though he needed the souls of Latveria to power it all…

Miracleman just had alien technology, teleportation and drugs. Is this where Tony Stark is headed? What about Reed Richards? Not everyone was in favour of Miracleman's new world…

But there is a recognition that superheroes could make a better world. A perfect world. If they could work together like this…

It looks like that's where Nick Fury, the Superpowers Resolution, the United Nations and S.H.I.E.L.D. are heading. Creating a Miracleman utopia in the Marvel Universe.

Of course, as ever, the Devil is in the detail… Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar is published today by Marvel Comics. Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto will follow in November.

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026

Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and Miracleman! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! $5.99 Nov 04, 2026

Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them! What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore! $4.99 Dec 16, 2026

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