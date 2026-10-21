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A Marvel Superheroes Utopian Future? Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers

The Future Of The Superheroes Of The Marvel Universe, A Utopia? Or a Hell? Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers

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It has been promised. Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar, published today, will change things in the Marvel Universe going forward. And from the looks of things, they are not wrong. We are told in solicits, "the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against superheroes." And for David Colton, "what is the price of all that great power?" While we "see where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1". So let's dig in. Spoilers obviously… asd we have already been looking at where Miracleman, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man may be going…

Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers
Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

Previous issues saw David Colton, the new Miracleman, dispose of the world's nuclear arsenal. A bit like the old Miracleman once did, when remaking the world with the alien Qys and Warpsmiths.

Miracleman In The Marvel Universe - Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers
Miracleman by Alan Moore and John Totleben

As Avengers Armageddon #5 also heads to the United Nations, with different people making plays…

A Marvel Superheroes Utopian Future? Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers

And not everyone was entirely down with that state of affairs. Not initially, at least.

Miracleman In The Marvel Universe - Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers
Miracleman by Alan Moore and John Totleben

And Tony Stark doesn't seem minded to replace them, with the way the world is. Not even to keep the Avengers going.

Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers
Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

But Tony Stark and Peter Parker have been here before….

Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers
Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

Might Tony Stark be taking the Miracleman role instead? As the nations of the world move their own chess pieces…

Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers
Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

If no nation now has nuclear weapons, the only weapons of mass destruction remaining are those who walk among them, or fly over their heads. As has been noted, Sue Storm can turn off the sun if she wants.

Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers
Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

As Nick Fury prepares for a newly United Nations-funded version of S.H.I.E.L.D., but one looking to control superhumanity under the "Superpowers Resolution", or, as Tony Stark might put it", another Superhuman Registration Act"?

Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers
Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

As the world decides that maybe, just maybe, the superheroes are too much for them.

Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers
Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

After all, this is how it went down in Miracleman…

Miracleman In The Marvel Universe - Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers
Miracleman by Alan Moore and John Totleben

As money was abolished, need was abolished, democracy was abolished; it's not far from where Doctor Doom was headed in One World Under Doom. Though he needed the souls of Latveria to power it all…

Miracleman In The Marvel Universe - Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers
Miracleman by Alan Moore and John Totleben

Miracleman just had alien technology, teleportation and drugs. Is this where Tony Stark is headed? What about Reed Richards? Not everyone was in favour of Miracleman's new world…

Miracleman In The Marvel Universe - Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers
Miracleman by Alan Moore and John Totleben

But there is a recognition that superheroes could make a better world. A perfect world. If they could work together like this…

Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers
Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

It looks like that's where Nick Fury, the Superpowers Resolution, the United Nations and S.H.I.E.L.D. are heading. Creating a Miracleman utopia in the Marvel Universe.

Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers
Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

Of course, as ever, the Devil is in the detailAvengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar is published today by Marvel Comics. Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto will follow in November.

  • AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5
    (W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar
    DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026
Marvel Previews Avengers: Doomsday In Avengers: Armageddon #5
Avengers Armageddon #5
  • AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5
    (W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar
    DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026

 

Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto
IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and Miracleman! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! $5.99 Nov 04, 2026

Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto
THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them! What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore! $4.99 Dec 16, 2026

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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