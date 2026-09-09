Posted in: Comics | Tagged: black cat, newlitg

A Mutant Black Cat in The Daily LITG, 9th September 2026

Felicia Hardy, a Mutant Black Cat in The Daily LITG for the 9th of September 2026

Article Summary Black Cat tops Bleeding Cool as Felicia Hardy’s mutant status sparks the biggest comics debate of the day.

The Daily LITG tracks Black Cat alongside VisionQuest, South Park, Judge Dredd, Batman, and comics market news.

Seven years of September 9th LITG history return, revisiting standout stories from X-Men, DC, TV, and pop culture.

Black Cat leads a packed roundup with fresh links, creator updates, hot comics, industry shifts, and comics birthdays.

Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, performing a mutant con job, was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG two years ago, Professor Xavier's First Girlfriend

LITG three years ago, Frasier, Not The Beast

LITG four years ago, A-Train's Turbo Rush

LITG five years ago, Zachary Levi On A Wordless Death

LITG six years ago, Supernatural, Mandalorian, Pokemon

LITG seven years ago, we were attacked by Russia.

When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.

LITG eight years ago, Dave Gibbons apologised for Watchmen

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Kathleen O'Shea , writer and editor

, writer and editor Legendary comic creator on LEGION, Justice League, Superboy, Trinity Angels, Worlds Finest and Aquaman, Kevin Maguire .

. Leslie Zahler , comic book colourist.

, comic book colourist. Publisher of Slave Labor Graphics, and Justice League writer Dan Vado .

. John Amor , artist on Judas The Last Days.

, artist on Judas The Last Days. Manga editor and former Director of DC Manga, Asako Suzuki .

. Jerry Prosser , co-creator of Comics' Greatest World, writer of Animal Man, editor of Sin City.

, co-creator of Comics' Greatest World, writer of Animal Man, editor of Sin City. Comic book agent Joaquin Garcia Marina .

. George Shero of Shero Comics.

of Shero Comics. Creator and writer of Australian comic book Car Men, Mike Speakman .

. David Price of the 11 O'Clock Comics Podcast.

of the 11 O'Clock Comics Podcast. Owner of Texan comic store Urban Legends, Aaron Settle .

. Mike Speakman, creator of Carmen.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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