Posted in: Comics | Tagged: black cat, newlitg
A Mutant Black Cat in The Daily LITG, 9th September 2026
Felicia Hardy, a Mutant Black Cat in The Daily LITG for the 9th of September 2026
Article Summary
- Black Cat tops Bleeding Cool as Felicia Hardy’s mutant status sparks the biggest comics debate of the day.
- The Daily LITG tracks Black Cat alongside VisionQuest, South Park, Judge Dredd, Batman, and comics market news.
- Seven years of September 9th LITG history return, revisiting standout stories from X-Men, DC, TV, and pop culture.
- Black Cat leads a packed roundup with fresh links, creator updates, hot comics, industry shifts, and comics birthdays.
Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, performing a mutant con job, was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.
Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, Is A Mutant Now, According To Marvel
- VisionQuest Showrunner on Tony Stark/Avengers: Endgame Connection
- Star Trek: Erin Gray Reflects on Her Janeway Audition for "Voyager"
- South Park Scores Big Emmy Win for Outstanding Animated Program
- This Is Absolute Judge Dredd For 2027
- More From Scott Snyder & Matt Fraction On Absolute Batman & Batman Day
- Todd McFarlane's Prince Of Cats: The Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week
- The Rookie Cast Wish Jenna Dewan Good Luck with Dancing with the Stars
- Heather Antos Moves From Editing Star Trek At IDW To Something Darker
- Comic Store In Your Future: Goodbye To Gaming So… More Comics?
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- DC Had Almost Twice As Much Marketshare As Marvel Comics Last Week
- The Bad Seeds In Gotham Central & Barbara Gordon: Breakout (Spoilers)
- Absolute Pokémon Meets The Boys in Curt Pires & JOK's Creature Corps
- Timmy Heague On Selling That Copy Of Action Comics #1… Part Two
- Melinda Gebbie In Conversation With Robin Ince About Her Greatest Fits
- Jarrett J. Krosoczka Adapts Arthur Graphic Novels For 50th Anniversary
- Sci-Fi Holocaust Play, Memoriam by Noga Flaishon Gets Its London Cast
Matt Fraction & Becky Cloonan Revive Doctor Death For Batman
- Matt Fraction & Becky Cloonan Revive Doctor Death For Batman One-Shot
- Matt Fraction Says No, That's Definitely Not A.I. Alfred In Batman #1
- The Color Palette Controversy Of Absolute Catwoman In Absolute Batman
- The Boys: Jared Padalecki Teases Season 5 Role Unlike Any He's Played
- Undead Iron Fist #1 Preview: Danny Rand's Midlife Resurrection
- Yes, We Will Get An Absolute Zatanna, And Almost All The Robins
- Punisher: Red Band #1 Preview: Welcome Back, Frank… Again
- Kingpin, Street Vigilante, in Punisher: Red Band #1 (Spoilers)
- Magic: The Gathering Reveals Marvel's Spider-Man Secret Drop Sets
- The Penguin, Two Face & Riddler Come to Absolute Batman #12 (Spoilers)
- The Terrorists Of Calexit Vs Harry Potter Of Universal City (Spoilers)
- Murder Drones Graphic Novel Makes $125000 In First Hour on Kickstarter
- The Midnight Race By Celeste Pewter And Lauren Dimaya For 2028
- Jessi Ramsey, Pet-Sitter Graphic Novel Gets A Half Million Print Run
- DC's K.O. And A New 52 Reboot in The Daily LITG, 8th of September 2025
LITG two years ago, Professor Xavier's First Girlfriend
- Professor Xavier's First Girlfriend Returns To The X-Men (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who Writer Steven Moffat on Fans Seeing Him as "Omni-Bigot"
- Strange New Worlds: Melanie Scrofano on Marie Batel & Star Trek Legacy
- Doctor Who: How The Show Fell Down Its Own Rabbit Hole of Plot Twists
- What Happens To The Super Powers After Absolute Power? (Spoilers)
- Bosch: Legacy: Michael Connelly Addresses Show's End in Heartfelt Post
- The Boys: Curry Urges "Boundaries" After "Uncomfortable" Fan Exchange
- Three Things To Know About Absolute Universe & DC All In (Spoilers)
- Absolute Batman Retailer Variants by Frank Miller, Sean Murphy & More
- Gambit Charges Up Wolverine with New X-Men 97' Iron Studios Statue
- Marissa Meyer & Joele Murray's "We Could Be Magic" Graphic Novel
- The Weird Horror of the Last Issue of Whiz Comics, Up for Auction
- The Perfume That Smells Like A Comic Book Store
- Enter The Battlefield Starts GoFundMe for Comics Manager Rob Lantz
LITG three years ago, Frasier, Not The Beast
- Frasier Return Series Pilot Honors John Mahoney, "Cheers" Nod & More
- Justified: Boyd Crowder Return a "Big Swing"; Olyphant "Super Excited"
- Adventure Time: Doctor Who Star Jinkx Monsoon Replaces Justin Roiland
- Chris Claremont To Write Wolverine Sequel To Uncanny X-Men #268
- Great Scott! A Back to the Future Flux Capacitor 1:1 Replica Revealed
- Swing into Action with Disney's Spider-Man Nanotech Web-Shooters
- So That's What Matt Fraction's Been Up To! More Godzilla!
- So What to Do About That '70s Show? Kutcher, Kunis Support Masterson
- The Comic Shop That Only Sells Crowdfunded Comics, CROÃ‚funding
- Daredevil #1 Preview: Hell's Kitchen Makeover
- Vault Gets An Unnatural Order Of 137,000 Copies- Well, They Would Do
- Skate Fire 100 Creators Sign 2027 Deal For President of the Anime Club
- All The Christian Ward Batman: City Of Madness Sneak Peeks We Can Find
- When Maine Police Were Asked To Investigate Gender Queer
- Creepshow Gets a Holiday Special With James Asmus and Daniel Kraus
- Canadian Comic Shop The Dragon Celebrates 25th Year With A New Logo
- PrintWatch: Miracles. Battle Chasers, Skinwalkers, Dark Droids & Jeff
- Tossed Salad And Scrambled Eggs in The Daily LITG, 8th September 2023
- Tomorrow Will Be A Big Hot Sweltering Comic Book Day In London
LITG four years ago, A-Train's Turbo Rush
- The Boys: A-Train's "Turbo Rush" Ad Leaves Bad Taste in Our Mouths
- Tales of the Walking Dead S01E04 Recap/Review: Rick Grimes Was Right
- Jason Pearson Says Afua Richardson Gets Work Because She's Beautiful
- Spider-Man/X-Men Dark Web Checklist, From Dusk Till Dawn
- Dale Keown's First Live YouTube Has Him Asleep For The Last Four Hours
- Pokémon TCG Pull Rate Quest: Lost Origin Booster Box Opening #1
- American Horror Stories S02E08 "Lake" Cast: Alicia Silverstone & More
- Elon Musk Fans Blame Neil Gaiman for LOTR Because Facts Are Hard
- The Pokémon TCG Trick Or Trade BOOster Packs Product Hits Shelves
- The Batman Who Laughs Becomes the Darkest Knight with McFarlane
- After 40 Years Graphitti Design Is On Production Hiatus
- Namor vs Human Torch in Marvel Mystery Comics #9, Up for Auction
- Comic Creators React To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
- Bad Idea Comics Challenges Critics to Stop Them at New York Comic-Con
- Peter Milligan & Juan Jose Ryp's Burning Man, An Ongoing Bad Idea
- Orc Island by Joshua Dysart & Alberto Pontocelli Is A Weekly Bad Idea
- Werewolf & Society Of Fearless Frontiersmen, A Doubly Bad Idea
- The Finder, Another Bad Idea From Christos Gage & Tomas Giorello
- Escape From Wyoming, A Bad Idea By Robert Venditti & Jorge Monlongo
- Coliseum Of Comics Opens Tenth Store, In South East Orlando
- The Ends by David & Maria Lapham, A Weekly Bad Idea For 2023
- Will Joshua Williamson & Andrei Bressan's Dark Ride Get A Bat-Bump?
- They're All Terrible by Matt Kindt & Ramon Villalobos – A New Bad Idea
- W. Maxwell Prince & Martín Morazzo's Art Brut Moves From IDW To Image
- Dan Jurgens' New Tarzan Comic Out Same Week as Death of Superman 30th
- Marc Silvestri's Cherish Published Same Month as His Batman/Joker
- Rick Grimes Was Right in The Daily LITG 8th September 2022
LITG five years ago, Zachary Levi On A Wordless Death
- Zachary Levi Talks Marvel Death in Thor: Ragnarok
- Undertaker Unretires for Halloween Movie with New Day on Netflix
- Kindred's Own Sins Past In Amazing Spider-Man #73 (Spoilers)
- Thoughts on Shang-Chi from a Viewer Who Knows Chinese Culture
- Great Scott! Hot Toys Finally Reveals Back to the Future 1/6th Scale
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Dee-Less Gang Goes for a Ride
- Seth MacFarlane Calls Out Fox for Family Guy/Tucker Carlson Hypocrisy
- Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Halloween Kills Set Photo of the Strode Women
- Kingpin Vs New York's Superheroes in Devil's Reign Daredevil Event
- Star Wars Rey Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber Revealed by Hasbro
- Action Lab Creators Start Getting Publishing Dates – Or Rights Back
- ABLAZE Announces 2 New Kid's Graphic Novels for November
- Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar & Matt Wilson Launch King Conan #1
- Diamond Cancels Halloween ComicFest For 2021
- Kodansha To Publish Akira: Art Of Wall In June 2022
- More Mutant Fear And Hate in X-Force #23 & Excalibur #23 (Spoilers)
- Jim Lee's X-Men, Batman & The Boys Original Artwork At Auction
- Frank Frazetta's Captive Princess Painting Has Bids For Half A Million
- Original Art For Sandman House Ad, Signed, Up for Auction
- Galactus Needs His Nappy Changing In Defenders #2 (Spoilers)
- Tucker Carlson Vs Seth MacFarlane- The Daily LITG, 8th September 2021
LITG six years ago, Supernatural, Mandalorian, Pokemon
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Isn't Oppressed- She's Selfish: Opinion
- How To Get A Lucky Pokémon In Pokémon GO: A Trading Guide
- The Rarest Generation Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
- Hasbro Star Wars Mission Fleet Sets Of Mandalorian, The Child, Ahsoka
- Dick Grayson Is Back, Batgirl in Continuity – Nightwing #74 Spoilers
- Shiny Houndour Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Would Revisit Dean "Down The Road a Bit"
- The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Gets Back Into "Rick Grimes" Shape?
- When Neal Adams Had Super-Jesus Fight Muslims in National Lampoon
- New York Post Reports On Arrest Of "Comic Book Writers' Son" Poorly
- The DC Multiverse As Seen By Maxwell Lord, Darkseid and The Trinity
- The Synmar Have Been Watching All Along – Superman #25 (Spoilers)
- Reverse Flash Explains What Wally West Did in Heroes In Crisis
LITG seven years ago, we were attacked by Russia.
When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.
- When You Get Paid For a Character No One Realised Was in X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Dave Chappelle: How Comedy "Lost" Its Way [OPINION]
- Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky Calls Adult Comic Book Readers Morons
- Comic Stores Get Exclusive Cover for Michael Allred's David Bowie Graphic Memoir – 9 Page Preview
- BBC Broadcasts Lost Monty Python Sketches For 50th Anniversary – Streaming Free, Globally
- Fanboy Rampage: Rob Liefeld vs Sean Gordon Murphy Over Whether or Not DC Sucks
- "Star Trek: Discovery" – Walter Mosley Quits Over N-Word Use Reaction
- NYCC Funko POP Reveal Train – Final Stop – Heroes, Games, Etc.
- "Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon": Billie Piper & Co. Shine [REVIEW]
- "Titans" Season 2: Conor Leslie Has Fun as "Deathstroke Girl" [IMAGE]
- "The Masked Singer" Season 2: Bigger, Better & Badder [PREVIEW]
- Doomsday Clock #11 Beats House Of X #4 in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 7th September 2019
LITG eight years ago, Dave Gibbons apologised for Watchmen
- Dave Gibbons Apologizes to Comic Readers for Misery Caused by Watchmen's Influence
- Valeria and Franklin Get Their Superhero Names in Fantastic Four #2
- Galactus Returns and He Wants Revenge on Jean Grey in X-Men Blue's Penultimate Preview
- Dragon Con: 'Orville' Cosplay Crew Invades Star Trek 10 Forward Party
- Olivia Munn Explains Why She's Still Doing Press for The Predator
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Kathleen O'Shea, writer and editor
- Legendary comic creator on LEGION, Justice League, Superboy, Trinity Angels, Worlds Finest and Aquaman, Kevin Maguire.
- Leslie Zahler, comic book colourist.
- Publisher of Slave Labor Graphics, and Justice League writer Dan Vado.
- John Amor, artist on Judas The Last Days.
- Manga editor and former Director of DC Manga, Asako Suzuki.
- Jerry Prosser, co-creator of Comics' Greatest World, writer of Animal Man, editor of Sin City.
- Comic book agent Joaquin Garcia Marina.
- George Shero of Shero Comics.
- Creator and writer of Australian comic book Car Men, Mike Speakman.
- David Price of the 11 O'Clock Comics Podcast.
- Owner of Texan comic store Urban Legends, Aaron Settle.
- Mike Speakman, creator of Carmen.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
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