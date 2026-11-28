Posted in: Comics, Netflix, Solicits, TV | Tagged: black mirror, charlie brooker, neil gibson, Piotr Kowalski, Twisted Comics, white bear

A New Black Mirror Preview For 2027, White Bear From Twisted Comics

A New Black Mirror Preview For 2027, White Bear From Charlie Brooker, Neil Gibson, and Piotr Kowalski

Article Summary Black Mirror: White Bear gets its first 2027 preview as Twisted Comics reveals the next official graphic novel adaptation.

White Bear is adapted by Neil Gibson with art by Piotr Kowalski, from Charlie Brooker’s original Black Mirror story.

The hardcover Black Mirror: White Bear lands on February 24, 2027, with a Butcher Billy cover and Lunar Distribution listing.

US retailers can order White Bear plus easier access to USS Callister and San Junipero, with incentive copies offered.

I broke the news that Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics would be publishing their third Black Mirror adaptation, White Bear, to follow USS Callister and San Junipero. Now the solicitation has dropped, as Twisted Comics joins Lunar Distribution for February 2027 solicitations, with White Bear by Charlie Brooker, Neil Gibson, and Piotr Kowalski, featuring covers by Black Mirror's Butcher Billy. But we also get our first look at the preview pages below. Black Mirror: White Bear will be published on the 24th of February 2027, and US retailers will also be able to order USS Callister and San Junipero more easily, with a free copy of each with every ten copies of White Bear ordered. Find more comics publisher solicitations with this handy dandy solicits tag as they drop on Bleeding Cool…

BLACK MIRROR WHITE BEAR HC (MR)

(W) Neil Gibson (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Butcher Billy

A woman wakes in an empty house with no memory of who she is. Outside, strangers raise their phones to film her every move. They follow her, they watch her, but no one will help. As she runs, fragments begin to surface: a strange signal, a haunting symbol, and a place called White Bear. Whatever is happening, she's certain it's happening to her for a reason. The official Black Mirror graphic novel, adapted from Charlie Brooker's original story for the hit Netflix series. White Bear is one of Black Mirror's most talked-about and unsettling episodes, now reimagined in comics by Neil Gibson (Twisted Dark) with art by Piotr Kowalski and a striking cover by Butcher Billy. Produced under licence from Banijay, it's a premium full-colour hardcover that sits alongside Black Mirror: San Junipero and USS Callister. Black Mirror has one of the biggest fanbases in TV, and this is the story they never stop talking about. $32.99 2/24/2027

White Bear, the second episode of Black Mirror's second season, remains one of the series' most disturbing and tightly constructed hours. Written by Charlie Brooker and directed by Carl Tibbetts, it first aired in 2013 and continues to provoke strong reactions more than a decade later. The episode opens with Victoria Skillane, played by Lenora Crichlow, waking up in a house with almost no memory of who she is. Outside, she finds a world that appears to have collapsed into chaos: people stand silently filming her with their phones while masked "hunters" try to capture or kill her. A small group of survivors eventually takes her in and explains that a mysterious signal has turned most of the population into passive observers. The only ones still able to act are those unaffected by the signal — and the hunters who prey on them.

White Bear is less interested in science-fiction technology than in the psychology of crowds and the theatre of justice. The constant presence of people filming Victoria, never intervening, only recording, turns the audience into silent participants. White Bear is often ranked among the strongest episodes of early Black Mirror and uses a relatively simple premise to examine how society processes crime, guilt, and retribution, and how easily empathy can be replaced by entertainment. And now, getting a new audience through comic books.

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