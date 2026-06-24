Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Justice League, Absolute Superman

A New History & Membership For The Absolute Justice League (Spoilers)

A New History And Membership For The Absolute Justice League by by Jason Aaron, and Rafa Sandoval in Absolute Superman #20 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Evil revealed the Absolute Justice League as the Hall of Justice power bloc serving the Absolute Universe elite.

Absolute Superman expands the secret history of Absolute Justice.

Ra’s Al Ghul’s redemption ties directly into past knowledge of buried legacy.

Absolute Superman #20 sees those who defeated Teth-Adam and sealed him away.

In the Absolute Evil one-shot published last year, we saw how the big bads of the Absolute Universe, Director of National Security of the US Government Veronica Cale, Hector Hammond, Jack Grimm, Elenore Thawne and Ra's Al Ghul – with Brainiac watching through Ra's glasses, to determine how they can help each other in the future. It is not an easy meeting.

But they have a round table. And they have the recognisable Hall Of Justice. They are the Absolute Justice League in this world…

And the comic is renamed in its final title page as Absolute Justice. In the Absolute Universe, Justice is what preserved the status quo for the benefit of those on top.

In recent issues of Absolute Superman, we have seen Ra's Al Ghul repent over his crimes, with Absolute Superman as his inspiration. Bur he has knowledge of this Absolute Justice.

The Hall of Justice has a secret history recorded that goes back at least three thousand years. Giving us the rise of Teth-Adam, and the changes he made to Egypt, to the world. Before he was stopped after eight days by persons unknown. But that changes.

And now in today's Absolute Superman #20 by Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval and Vicente Cifuentes we learn of those who would stop him after eight days and condemn him to three thousand years of nothingness… with a very familiar name.

These are the Absolute Justice League of 1000 BC. They stopped Teth Adam. Are any of them still around?

Absolute Superman #20 by Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval and Vicente Cifuentes

It's Superman versus King Shazam versus Hawkman versus [REDACTED] in the greatest battle the Absolute Universe has ever seen! But who is their mystery challenger? $4.99

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