Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Legion Of Super Heroes, losh

A New Inspiration For The Legion Of Super-Heroes? (Super-Spoilers)

A new inspiration for the new Legion Of Super-Heroes coming? (Super-Spoilers for the Superman Annual...)

Article Summary Legion Of Super-Heroes #1 revisits the team’s classic origin, inspired by Superboy, Smallville and Superman’s legacy.

Superman Annual Year One Thousand reveals every potential Legion Of Super-Heroes timeline.

Another Superman may be chasing a twisted new role in the future, aiming to remake the Legion Of Super-Heroes around himself.

Joshua Williamson connects Superman and Legion Of Super-Heroes lore, setting up a darker future and a dangerous new legacy.

The new Legion Of Super-Heroes comic book, out in September by Joshua Williamson and Hayden Sherman, begins with a look back to the past…

With the inspiration for the Legion Of Super-Heroes, classically, with Superboy, growing up on the Kent farm in Smallville, with his parents, a superdog and stopping a runaway train…

But, as in the Superman Annual Year One Thousand published by DC Comics today, Superman himself has restored all the potential versions of the Legion Of Super-Heroes, might there be a new figure who thinks they might be worthy of such inspiration themselves?

Of course he does. Cyborg Superman, he wants it all to be about him. Hank Henshaw, a former NASA astronaut, transferred his consciousness into a LexCorp mainframe and used Kryptonian technology from Superman's birthing matrix and Superman's genetic material to construct a new cyborg body, impersonating a resurrected Superman. Now, clearly after a greater legacy… welcome to the future. The Superman Annual Year One Thousand by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Yasmine Putri is published by DC Comics today…

SUPERMAN ANNUAL YEAR ONE THOUSAND #1

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Eddy Barrows, Yasmine Putri (CA) Eddy Barrows

SUPERMAN AT THE END OF TIME! At the end of DC K.O., Superman became King Omega with the powers of a god. But after pushing Darkseid back to the Absolute World, Superman rejected the Heart of Apokolips…and went missing. Now the story of where he went can be told! The future was infected by Darkseid and his Legion–leaving a trail of death and disaster in their wake–including the Legion of Super-Heroes. Now Superman is using Time Trapper's powers to heal the future and correct the damage that has been done. But Superman's godlike powers are fading fast, and he may become lost at the end of time! $5.99 7/29/2026

SUPERMAN AT THE END OF TIME! At the end of DC K.O., Superman became King Omega with the powers of a god. But after pushing Darkseid back to the Absolute World, Superman rejected the Heart of Apokolips…and went missing. Now the story of where he went can be told! The future was infected by Darkseid and his Legion–leaving a trail of death and disaster in their wake–including the Legion of Super-Heroes. Now Superman is using Time Trapper's powers to heal the future and correct the damage that has been done. But Superman's godlike powers are fading fast, and he may become lost at the end of time! $5.99 7/29/2026 LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON AND HAYDEN SHERMAN TAKE THE FUTURE TO THE NEXT LEVEL! One thousand years after the Last Son Of Krypton's rocket crashed on the Kent Farm comes a new future inspired by the Man of Steel! But this new future is in danger! Superheroes are outlawed! Deadly enforcers known as the Persuaders keep the populace of the United Planets in check! Worlds are at war! And this dark tomorrow's last glimmer of hope, R.J. Brande, has been brutally murdered. Can the mysterious Brainiac 1 of 5 solve Brande's murder? To restore hope to the universe, he must assemble a legion of gifted young rebels from across the cosmos! But they are scattered across the universe! Witness the dawn of a new future in DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and Eisner-winning superstar artist Hayden Sherman's Legion of Super-Heroes…you will never look at tomorrow the same way again!

$3.99 9/2/2026

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON AND HAYDEN SHERMAN TAKE THE FUTURE TO THE NEXT LEVEL! One thousand years after the Last Son Of Krypton's rocket crashed on the Kent Farm comes a new future inspired by the Man of Steel! But this new future is in danger! Superheroes are outlawed! Deadly enforcers known as the Persuaders keep the populace of the United Planets in check! Worlds are at war! And this dark tomorrow's last glimmer of hope, R.J. Brande, has been brutally murdered. Can the mysterious Brainiac 1 of 5 solve Brande's murder? To restore hope to the universe, he must assemble a legion of gifted young rebels from across the cosmos! But they are scattered across the universe! Witness the dawn of a new future in DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and Eisner-winning superstar artist Hayden Sherman's Legion of Super-Heroes…you will never look at tomorrow the same way again! $3.99 9/2/2026 LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #2

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON AND HAYDEN SHERMAN CRAFT THE NEW FUTURE OF THE DCU! The new future of the DC Universe continues as the Persuaders are hot on the trail of RJ Brande's murderer. Will Brainiac 1 of 5 and Matter-Eater Lad solve the case before they're forced to join the ranks of the enemy? Lightning Lad takes on a new trainer in his quest to be a superhero…but what happens when he learns that in order to be a great superhero, you must have a great super-villain?! Witness the unexpected creation of a new kind of Legion…and be prepared to get shocked!

$3.99 10/14/2026

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